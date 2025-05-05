WATCH: Avi Yemini DESTROYS leftist who tries but FAILS to justify Labor vote

I’ve got to give it to Drew Pavlou — he’s consistent. Consistently confused, that is.

In our epic 9-hour Rebel News Aussie election livestream, Drew joined me for a chat that quickly turned into a spirited debate. I pressed him to justify why, despite everything he claims to oppose about the modern Labor Party, he still gave them his vote. What followed was a long-winded, tangled explanation that only proved my point: Labor doesn’t have to change when people like Drew keep rewarding them with their vote.

Drew tried to paint himself as a “moderate, old-time Labor voter” who stands against open borders, rampant crime, and woke ideology — all of which, ironically, are policies driven by the very party he supported at the ballot box. He said he doesn’t want a Labor-Greens coalition, he hates what the party has become, and he wants them to be more like Denmark’s anti-mass migration Social Democrats.

So I asked him the obvious question: Why vote for them, then?

His answer? “At the end of the day, you have to have somebody.”

That’s not a reason. That’s an excuse.

Drew knows Labor isn’t delivering the policies he supports. He admits it. Yet he walked into that polling booth and handed them his vote anyway — handing power to the same people pushing policies he says are “ultimately going to destroy the Labor government” if they don’t change.

It was the same logic I’ve heard before from rusted-on partisans. But let’s be honest: you don’t change a political party by propping them up at election time. You change them by punishing them at the polls when they betray their base. That’s how politics works.

And when I asked the million-dollar question — why not vote One Nation? — he immediately recoiled. “I’m not a One Nation voter, Avi.”

But why not?

On migration, on crime, on national values — the very issues he says Labor is failing on — Drew is closer to One Nation than he is to Anthony Albanese. He knows it. But tribal loyalty runs deep, and he just couldn’t bring himself to admit it.

Until people like Drew stop giving Labor a free pass at the ballot box, they’ll never feel the pressure to change. You want real influence? Real accountability? Then stop voting for the people you spend your days criticising.

It’s that simple.

