Avi Yemini, Nas Daily reunite to talk Israel-Palestine conflict

Regular Rebel News viewers will know Australian reporter Avi Yemini has had several encounters with influencer Nas Daily, starting with a confrontation at the World Economic Forum. The pair even had a debate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following the events on Oct. 7, 2023, which saw Hamas stage a brazen and ruthless attack against Israel, Nas Daily — whose real name is Nuseir Yassin, and who was born in Israel's Arab-Muslim community — spoke about his roots and how he's began to embrace the Israeli part of his identity.

“I realized that if Israel were to be ‘invaded’ like that again, we would not be safe,” he wrote on social media shortly after the attack, as reported by the Jerusalem Post. “To a terrorist invading Israel, all citizens are targets.”

Nas Daily joined Avi Yemini once again, making an appearance on The Yemini Report to discuss their evolving relationship.

“For the first time ever, your truth and my truth — what we believe is the truth” are aligned, Nas told Avi. Starting from that fateful Oct. 7 attack up until now, Nas said he was “amazed at how little people know and how little people care about the truth.”

Avi said the unique perspective of an Arab Israeli, especially one who is Muslim, is tough for him to contemplate, given the circumstances surrounding the ongoing conflict. “Even Muslims around the world, their default position is anti-Israel,” he said.

“I don't like that,” chimed in Nas. “It's extremely tribal.”

A Muslim holding a neutral or favourable opinion of Israel is difficult, especially given that nuance on the issue is “going to get you killed” in parts of the Arab world, Avi added.

“It's non-existent,” agreed Nas.