WATCH: Avi Yemini ROASTS Antifa COOKERS at March for Australia rally

Thousands turned out in Melbourne to show their pride at the March for Australia, but the streets also saw a smaller mix of Antifa, anti-Israel and other radical left-wing activists attempting to disrupt the day. I spoke with the counter-protest to see exactly what they stood for and what I found was chaos, contradictions and outright hatred.

Even before the march began, the contrast was obvious. While massive crowds gathered for the rally, the Antifa counter-protest mustered about a third of the numbers.

The conversations were heated from the start. One activist told me, “If you are not Indigenous, you are not native to this land.” When I pointed out I cared about Indigenous rights in Israel, the response was blunt: “You’re a Zionist scum.”

The contradictions kept piling up. Activists shouted claiming we were “walking with Nazis” just for reporting on the rally, but when pressed, their arguments collapsed into confusion. One insisted gays were “free in Gaza.” I responded, “Where are the gays in Gaza?” He claimed “they’re there,” but I noted the reality: “They’re usually being dragged behind a motorcycle.”

At one point I was told, “Australians hate you. Everybody in Australia hates you.” Another called me a “cooker” before launching into conspiracy-style tirades. Their anger wasn’t just directed at me — it was at Australia itself. We heard chants and declarations about wanting to “abolish Australia” and claims that “this is stolen land.”

When I asked why they hated the country so much, I was met with more abuse. The hypocrisy was everywhere. These activists claimed to care about minorities, yet twisted themselves in knots defending regimes that persecute women, gays and dissidents. They claimed to fight bigotry, yet spat venom at anyone proud to be Australian.

By the end of the day, the truth was obvious: the March for Australia dwarfed the counter-protest in size and spirit. No amount of shouting or name-calling could drown out the fact that ordinary Australians are standing tall, united in their pride.