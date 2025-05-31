B.C. man sexually assaults teen girl in Vancouver bathroom

A teenage girl was forcibly confined and sexually assaulted in a public office bathroom Wednesday evening. John Frederick Field, 62, of Surrey, has since been arrested for the horrific attack, which was part of what the Vancouver Police are describing as a crime spree.

The incidents began around 5:15 p.m. on May 28 inside a professional building near Cambie Street and West 41st Avenue, across from Oakridge Centre. First, a 58-year-old woman was assaulted in a hallway as she was leaving a medical appointment. The woman screamed and managed to escape without serious physical injury.

Minutes later, a 14-year-old girl who had entered the building to use a public restroom wasn't as lucky. The teen was allegedly confined at knifepoint while the man sexually assaulted her, until the violent act was interrupted by a member of the public entering the facility. The assailant fled after the disruption, only to move on to his next victims.

As multiple officers responded to the 911 call, the suspect allegedly proceeded to the ground floor of the building and committed a robbery at a bank. He was arrested on the scene at approximately 5:40 p.m.

The suspect has since been charged with sexual assault with a weapon against a person under 16, carrying a concealed weapon, forcible confinement, robbery, and assault, and remains in custody—but for how long?

Field, a repeat offender with a history of convictions, including breaking and entering, theft, robbery, and assault, is already well known to police.

In 2022, a Canada-wide warrant was issued after Field failed to return to his halfway house. At the time, Vancouver Police described him as a "significant risk to the public." He was later apprehended for breaching probation.