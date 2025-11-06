B.C. MLA calls for transparency as another Aboriginal title claim surfaces

MLA Elenore Sturko is urging the B.C. government to reveal the number of Aboriginal title claims potentially impacting private land, telling 1130 NewsRadio that multiple civil claims have been filed across the province.

The B.C. Supreme Court's confirmation of Cowichan Aboriginal title and fishing rights on Lulu Island, Richmond (a 7.5km stretch), surprised local representatives and property owners, who were blindsided by the legal quagmire.

Sturko emphasized that while she reserves judgment on such cases, “the province needs to come clean and talk to people and to let people know where there is a notice of civil claim that will impact their private property.”

A new Angus Reid poll reveals 67% of B.C. residents view the Cowichan decision as “serious” due to property rights concerns, despite assurances from the Cowichan Nation. This concern is particularly high among BC Conservative voters (88%) and property owners (74%).

Thank you, @keithbaldrey, for highlighting this important court case.



It’s time for the NDP to provide full disclosure to British Columbians on all Notices of Civil Claim filed against the province by First Nations claiming title. pic.twitter.com/xzl9PjVNcG — Elenore Sturko (@elenoresturko) November 6, 2025

On October 19, the City of Richmond informed hundreds of property owners of a provincial Supreme Court ruling from a March 2014 case (trial began September 2019) that could negatively affect their property titles. Informal notification from province or city officials was delayed until last month.

Richmond residents confronted Mayor Malcolm Brodie on October 28 at a town hall, angered by their late discovery of the case and demanding answers.

Sturko notes that withholding information from homeowners exacerbates anxiety, stating, “pretending it doesn’t exist actually adds to the anxiety that British Columbians are currently feeling.”

This follows an ongoing notice of a civil claim case by the Secwepemc Nation for Kamloops that seeks Aboriginal title over the entire city and other areas.

Sturko also raised concerns that the government has not notified property owners of potentially hundreds of similar land claims.

“They had the opportunity in the Cowichan case, and they are filled with excuses about why they didn’t do that,” she said. “But the reality is, there was nothing legally preventing them from letting property owners know.”

B.C. Premier David Eby acknowledged the province's responsibility in navigating the court's ruling, stating, “That responsibility sits on the government, not on the private property owners."

Tuesday, it was claimed the Cowichan ruling invalidated a Crown land grant and subsequent titles. Eby stated, “British Columbians need to know that I’ll be frank with them about what my concerns are, about how we’re going to get there, and what the challenges are as well.”

Attorney General Niki Sharma advised residents against challenging Aboriginal title to fee simple land, stating B.C.'s land title system protects landowners. She previously warned the ruling could have “significant unintended consequences for fee simple private property rights.”

The threat at this stage is hypothetical, according to a Vancouver Sun column.

Premier Eby addresses homeowner anxiety over the Cowichan Nation land grab in Richmond, vowing to seek a Supreme Court stay.



"The court assured us that they would make a decision that didn't affect landowners." pic.twitter.com/FctbQMRo6V — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 3, 2025

The Ministry of the Attorney General partly blames the court, stating that private landowners were not given a chance to make representations. “This is part of the reason the province is appealing, so that this matter can be reconsidered by a higher court to provide people with clarity and certainty.”

In 2017, Justice Jennifer Power denied a formal notice request for landowners, but suggested Richmond, federal, and provincial governments could still informally notify private landowners.

The province requested a stay on Justice Barbara Young's August 7 Cowichan ruling, which granted title recognition. Implementation was originally delayed 18 months for Court of Appeal review.

Brodie and others argue this could upend the modern land title system nationwide, leaving questions about the coexistence of Aboriginal and fee simple titles and conflict resolution.

Recent calls to appeal by the province, city of Richmond, Vancouver Port Authority, Tsawwassen First Nation, and Musqueam Indian Band are supported by 61% of B.C. residents, with 12% opposed and 27% unsure.