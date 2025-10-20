City of Richmond SOUNDS ALARM on property rights over Cowichan ruling

Richmond, B.C. has warned hundreds of property owners about a provincial Supreme Court ruling that could negatively affect their property titles.

On Friday, Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie signed a letter informing residents that their property ownership may be jeopardized by the Cowichan Tribes v. Canada land claim ruling from August. An information session will be held at Richmond City Hall on October 28.

Justice Barbara Young granted the Cowichan Nation title claim to about 7.5 square kilometers of land, including federal and municipal properties, including fishing rights on that land.

Building on the 1997 Delgamuukw precedent, the ruling states that aboriginal title predates and can coexist with Crown and private ownership. However, Brodie contends that private property and Aboriginal title are incompatible.

Aboriginal title grants Indigenous peoples constitutionally protected ownership and jurisdictional rights over their traditional, unceded territories, allowing them to determine land use.

In a statement to the Globe and Mail, the province of B.C. says it prioritizes protecting private property rights and reconciliation, preferring negotiation over court decisions for land claims.

Young ruled that a simple title doesn't automatically extinguish Indigenous rights, even when governments have sold or managed lands.

Poilievre speaks on his letter to Liberal Justice Minister Fraser about B.C. property rights being eroded after a controversial ruling involving Cowichan Tribes.



"People are not going to build factories, open up jobs, start businesses, or even buy homes if they think that their… pic.twitter.com/W0wmm7m2pd — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) September 29, 2025

Brodie stated that many property owners were unaware of the ruling and became concerned once informed, which prompted the information session.

He called it one of the most significant rulings in provincial and potentially national history, believing it could dismantle the land title system in the province with national ramifications.

Justice Young's ruling, which concluded Canada's longest trial, invalidated private, federal, and city ownership of these lands. However, the decision was suspended for 18 months to allow time for new arrangements to be made.

The ruling clarified that plaintiffs do not seek to invalidate private landownership, a point echoed by chief negotiator Robert Morales. He distinguished this from corporate or government landholdings, calling that "a different issue."

A ruling from the B.C. Supreme Court handed Richmond waterfront sites to Cowichan Nation, sparking fears of expropriation without compensation and a dangerous precedent for landowners.



READ MORE: https://t.co/45IaJTcG4y pic.twitter.com/R9I8jU7JSC — Rebel News Canada (@RebelNews_CA) August 13, 2025

The federal government is currently appealing the decision. The B.C. NDP and City of Richmond are also appealing, citing "significant legal issues" and potential consequences for private property rights.

Tsawwassen First Nation and Musqueam Indian Band also filed appeals.

Though only mentioned six times in the 863-page decision, some legal scholars believe the court’s ruling could impact the interpretation of a sweeping UN indigenous pact in Canada.

Both federal (2021) and B.C. provincial (2019) law enacted the 2007 declaration, with B.C. UNDRIP requiring provincial laws to align with the declaration.

Ottawa views UNDRIP as a reconciliation roadmap, addressing Indigenous rights and land claims. Transfers require separate rulings.

Law professor Dwight Newman warns the case creates legal uncertainty for private property rights, telling the Epoch Times that future litigation could arise from overlapping Indigenous and private interests, especially for urban, waterfront, rural, and resource-rich properties.

Morales stated that plaintiff nations would seek redress for the government's unlawful expropriation of their lands, demanding B.C. compensate for denying Aboriginal title years ago.

The Cowichan Tribes, displaced from their ancestral summer fishing village on the Fraser River's south arm in the mid-1800s by the British and later by Canada's land sales, originally travelled en masse from Vancouver Island.

Today, the area is home to the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority, industrial operations, a golf course, and private homes, with an estimated property value exceeding $1.3 billion.