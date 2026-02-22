B.C. Human Rights Tribunal orders elected trustee to pay $750,000 over transgender remarks

The B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has ordered former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld to pay $750,000 for public statements criticizing transgender ideology in schools.

The tribunal ruled that Neufeld’s comments created a “poisoned” work environment, even though he did not threaten, harass, or assault anyone.

The tribunal issued a cease-and-refrain order banning Neufeld from saying similar things in the future — even now, even to journalists. That’s not punishment after the fact. That’s censorship in advance.

Neufeld, who opposed SOGI 123 and the teaching of radical gender ideology to young children, argued that he was criticizing government policy rather than targeting individuals.

The tribunal rejected this defense, citing the widespread nature of his views.

The ruling illustrates how human rights tribunals in Canada are increasingly policing speech, raising questions about free expression, accountability, and how the country defines harm in matters of political and ideological disagreement.

This is what decline looks like when dissent is punished and reality is denied.

To watch the full episode of The Ezra Levant Show, become a RebelNews+ subscriber.