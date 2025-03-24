B.C. Law Society ignored early warning about false 215 grave claim

Victoria criminal defense lawyer Jim Heller tells Rebel News about new evidence in his libel suit against the Law Society of British Columbia.

A leaked letter has revealed that the Law Society knew the claim of 215 unmarked graves found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School was unsubstantiated, yet smeared Heller as a racist for questioning the claim.

The letter, written by a verified source, questioned if Citizens+ are above Canadian law and can slander judges without consequences.

A lawyer's leaked letter (source verified) proves the Law Society of BC knew the 215 "unmarked graves" claim they train lawyers to believe, was false—long before lawyer Jim Heller attempted to correct them on such.



In 2021, the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced the discovery of “215 children’s remains” at the Kamloops site.

But, the claim was based on unconfirmed ground-penetrating radar scans. Rebel News reported the findings were likely from an old septic field.

Heller was also called a “residential school denier” for trying to have the society correct its mandatory Indigenous Intercultural course for lawyers which claims the discovery occurred.

The Law Society condemned Heller and lawyer Mark Berry’s resolution to say “potential graves,” despite evidence that the Law Society knowingly spread residential school misinformation.

Judge Shelley Fitzpatrick was called a racist “denier” for stating that only potential graves were found at the former Kamloops residential school. She made the remarks during a case involving a convicted Indigenous criminal seeking a reduced sentence.

The retired lawyer also questioned why the Law Society hasn't officially defended Justice Fitzpatrick, given section 2.1-1 (b) of their Code of Professional Conduct professes an ethical obligation to stand for justice.

“No body of any child has been found at or around any residential school in Canada. What official response, as required by the Canons, to these unjustified comments and lies has come from the Law Society?” the letter reads.

Ongoing litigation brought on by Heller to have his name professionally cleared from the claims against him, the society continues to unapologetically defend its position.

