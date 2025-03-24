B.C. Law Society ignored early warning about false 215 grave claim

A leaked letter shows the Law Society knew their claims of unmarked graves were false, yet they attacked lawyer James Heller anyways over his dissent.

Drea Humphrey
  |   March 24, 2025   |   News   |   Be the first to comment

Victoria criminal defense lawyer Jim Heller tells Rebel News about new evidence in his libel suit against the Law Society of British Columbia.

A leaked letter has revealed that the Law Society knew the claim of 215 unmarked graves found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School was unsubstantiated, yet smeared Heller as a racist for questioning the claim.

The letter, written by a verified source, questioned if Citizens+ are above Canadian law and can slander judges without consequences.

In 2021, the Tk'emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced the discovery of “215 children’s remains” at the Kamloops site.

But, the claim was based on unconfirmed ground-penetrating radar scans. Rebel News reported the findings were likely from an old septic field.

Heller was also called a “residential school denier” for trying to have the society correct its mandatory Indigenous Intercultural course for lawyers which claims the discovery occurred.

The Law Society condemned Heller and lawyer Mark Berry’s resolution to say “potential graves,” despite evidence that the Law Society knowingly spread residential school misinformation.

Judge Shelley Fitzpatrick was called a racist “denier” for stating that only potential graves were found at the former Kamloops residential school. She made the remarks during a case involving a convicted Indigenous criminal seeking a reduced sentence.

The retired lawyer also questioned why the Law Society hasn't officially defended Justice Fitzpatrick, given section 2.1-1 (b) of their Code of Professional Conduct professes an ethical obligation to stand for justice.

“No body of any child has been found at or around any residential school in Canada. What official response, as required by the Canons, to these unjustified comments and lies has come from the Law Society?” the letter reads.

Ongoing litigation brought on by Heller to have his name professionally cleared from the claims against him, the society continues to unapologetically defend its position. 

Heller is suing to clear his name, but the society continues to defend its position against him.

Donate Now!

Latest News

Support Rebel News Field Reports! Your contribution helps our fearless journalists travel across the country to report on the stories mainstream media refuses to cover. Whether it's exposing government overreach, giving a voice to the voiceless, or documenting on-the-ground protests and events, Rebel News is dedicated to bringing you the unfiltered truth. With your help, we can continue to challenge censorship and provide Canadians with real, independent journalism. Please donate today to keep our Field Reports team on the frontlines!

Amount
$
DONATE

Drea Humphrey

B.C. Bureau Chief

Based in British Columbia, Drea Humphrey reports on Western Canada for Rebel News. Drea’s reporting is not afraid to challenge political correctness, or ask the tough questions that mainstream media tends to avoid.

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.