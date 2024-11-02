BC Voter blocked over ‘MAGA’ hat, despite no definitive election rule against it

In today’s report, Chilliwack resident Sheldon German joins Rebel News to describe the ordeal he went through while trying to cast his vote on October 19 for B.C.’s recent general election.

After work, while still wearing a hat he’d had on all day bearing the slogan “Make America Great Again”—an American political phrase first popularized by America’s 40th president, Ronald Reagan, and later adopted as former President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan —German says he was shocked to be singled out by an election official who told him he couldn’t vote because of his attire.

BC Election:



Did Dominion tabulators and phone voting compromise B.C’s election? Here's what I know so far 👇🏾https://t.co/H7qBCtVH0W — Drea Humphrey - Prepping and Politics (@DreaHumphrey) October 26, 2024

“You are not allowed to have any political affiliation within 100 metres of the electoral place,” an official, identified by his name tag as “Earl K,” can be seen telling German in footage captured during the incident.

German claims that after leaving the Rosedale voting location, he called Elections BC and a representative informed him that he should have been permitted to vote.

However, when he attempted to vote again at a different location, he was once more prevented from doing so for the same reason until he agreed to cover it up to vote instead, only to be incorrectly flagged for attempting to cast a second vote.

“My one freedom that we all get at as a citizen is to vote,” German told Rebel News while detailing his frustrations over the incidents.

The following week, German spoke to another EBC representative, who informed him that the matter would be investigated.