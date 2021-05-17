BREAKING: Biden admin. approves arms deal with Israel amid Gaza conflict

The U.S. has approved an enormous $735-million weapons sale to Israel on Monday as the nation continues to battle against Palestinian terror attacks.

Congress was notified about the sale several days ago, which will focus on Israel acquiring precision missiles and special munitions from the United States.

The Biden administration has set in motion a push for a ceasefire between Israel and Palestinian terrorist groups in Gaza to stop. Israel has ramped up the pressure against the terrorists, inflicting serious damage to the group, who have fired more than 3,000 rockets at Israel.

“Spoke today with Egyptian Foreign Minister Shoukry to discuss the ongoing violence in Israel, West Bank, and Gaza,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted. “All parties need to deescalate tensions – the violence must end immediately.”

This is bad, counterproductive foreign policy. Having started a war it is now beneficial to Israel and the region for Hamas to be dealt a humiliating blow. US pressure to stop the war prematurely is a reward for Hamas. https://t.co/0XjNdpaE1C — Noah Pollak (@NoahPollak) May 16, 2021

“The Biden Administration has distanced itself from Israel by attempting to revive the failed Iran deal, siding with the Ayatollahs over our ally,” former secretary of state and CIA director Mike Pompeo tweeted. “America must be strong and defend its allies without hesitation.”

The Biden Administration has distanced itself from Israel by attempting to revive the failed Iran deal, siding with the Ayatollahs over our ally. America must be strong and defend its allies without hesitation. — Mike Pompeo (@mikepompeo) May 17, 2021

The weapon sale comes as Israel has devastated Palestinian terrorists over the weekend, blowing up miles of underground terror tunnels and taking out senior Palestinian terrorists by targeting their homes.

“Senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad commander Hassam Abu-Arbid was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the northern Gaza Strip Monday afternoon as rockets fired from the blockaded enclave continued to be fired towards southern Israel communities,” The Jerusalem Post reported.

“The IDF said that Abu-Arbid, was killed in a joint operation with the Shin Bet intelligence services, commanded over the northern Gaza Strip brigade of the terror organization and was behind the launching of rockets and anti-tank guided missiles towards Israel.”