Biden establishes the ‘Cancer Cabinet’ amid failure to deal with ongoing crises

Biden’s move to establish a platform against cancer comes amid his failure to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.
On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that he was restarting the 'Cancer Moonshot' program, which aims to cut the death rate of cancer by 50% over the next 25 years.
In addition to relaunching the program and hiring a Cancer Moonshot coordinator in the White House, Biden announced that he is establishing a 'Cancer Cabinet', which will include agencies like the Departments of Health and Human Services, Defense and Energy, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency. He also announced plans to host a Cancer Moonshot Summit at the White House.
“We can end cancer as we know it,” Biden said of the disease that kills more than 600,000 Americans every year. “This is a presidential White House priority.”
“And our message today is this: We can do this. I promise you we can do this,” Biden claimed. “For all those we lost, for all those we miss, we can end cancer as we know it.”
It also comes amid surging violent crime throughout the United States, an uncapped flow of illegal immigration, empty store shelves, the rising price of gas, the supply chain crisis, a looming recession amid sky-high inflation, and a loss of 300,000 jobs in January.
“This is so insanely stupid. Really. It is all for show, all to distract from other awful news,” Radiologist Pradheep J. Shanker tweeted. “I mean…literally, they stole this from a TV show.”
Shanker’s tweet is a clear reference to an episode of the West Wing, which sees the fictional President Bartlet character making a sudden demand to include a passage in a speech to cure cancer.
Biden’s move prompted a flurry of responses on social media, with many mocking and criticizing the Democrat president for attempting to distract from real issues, as detailed by the Daily Wire.
- Jason Rantz, radio host: “Democrat’s COVID restrictions are stopping people from getting cancer screenings and check-ups. Some oncologists say even cancer treatments are being delayed. So perhaps we can end the rules first?”
- Michael D. Brown, former DHS under secretary: “1. This means COVID is over. 2. I thought he already cured cancer. 3. This is called a pivot. 4. This is also a distraction. 5. After he said this, Jill had to help him step down. 6. ‘As we know it’ is weasel language.”
- Jon Gabriel, Ricochet: “You might try closing restaurants and masking toddlers.”
- Marina Medvin, attorney: “Biden’s puppy deflection didn’t work, so he’s now deflecting with promises that he will cure cancer. Come on. BTW the last thing any American wants after the CVOID nightmare is more government in their healthcare. The Covid sampling of state-run socialized medicine is deterrent.”
- Erick Erickson, radio host: “Dude, you promised to beat COVID and its worse now with more dead than when you got there. For the sake of our loved ones, please don’t do this.”
- Joel Pollak, Breitbart News: “As Biden touts his record on cancer research today, note his ‘Biden Cancer Initiative’ shuttered after spending most money on salaries. It was also the occasion for his meeting with Tony Bobulinski to get 10% of a China-backed company.”
- Mollie Hemingway, The Federalist: “If this goes how his ‘I will end COVID’ pledge went, looks like we’re all getting cancer by next year. Best wishes, everyone!”
- Joe Concha, The Hill: “From the guy who said he will ‘stop’ and ‘control’ COVID…”
- Carol Roth, author: “I hope the Cancer Cabinet is not like Pandora’s Box…”
- J. Michael Waller, strategist: “If you like his whole-of-government Covid solution, you’re going to love his Cancer Cabinet.”
