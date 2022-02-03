Biden establishes the ‘Cancer Cabinet’ amid failure to deal with ongoing crises

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced that he was restarting the 'Cancer Moonshot' program, which aims to cut the death rate of cancer by 50% over the next 25 years.

In addition to relaunching the program and hiring a Cancer Moonshot coordinator in the White House, Biden announced that he is establishing a 'Cancer Cabinet', which will include agencies like the Departments of Health and Human Services, Defense and Energy, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency. He also announced plans to host a Cancer Moonshot Summit at the White House.

“We can end cancer as we know it,” Biden said of the disease that kills more than 600,000 Americans every year. “This is a presidential White House priority.”

“And our message today is this: We can do this. I promise you we can do this,” Biden claimed. “For all those we lost, for all those we miss, we can end cancer as we know it.”

Biden’s move to establish a platform against cancer comes amid his failure to get the coronavirus pandemic under control.

It also comes amid surging violent crime throughout the United States, an uncapped flow of illegal immigration, empty store shelves, the rising price of gas, the supply chain crisis, a looming recession amid sky-high inflation, and a loss of 300,000 jobs in January.

“This is so insanely stupid. Really. It is all for show, all to distract from other awful news,” Radiologist Pradheep J. Shanker tweeted. “I mean…literally, they stole this from a TV show.”

Shanker’s tweet is a clear reference to an episode of the West Wing, which sees the fictional President Bartlet character making a sudden demand to include a passage in a speech to cure cancer.

Biden’s move prompted a flurry of responses on social media, with many mocking and criticizing the Democrat president for attempting to distract from real issues, as detailed by the Daily Wire.