Biden to announce U.S. will withdraw from Afghanistan by Sept. 11

AP Photo/Rahmatullah Nikzad

President Joe Biden is facing tough criticism after he announced his plan to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan by September 11, 2021. The plan to leave the central Asian country falls on the anniversary of the deadliest terror attack in American history.

Biden reportedly ignored warnings from his own advisors that pulling out of Afghanistan could “prompt a resurgence of the same terrorist threats that sent hundreds of thousands of troops into combat over the past 20 years,” reports the New York Times. Former President Donald Trump had previously set a May 1 deadline to evacuate the country.

Max Abrahms, a Northwestern University professor and an expert on terrorism, says that Biden “botched Afghanistan.” The professor slammed the Democrat for capitulating to calls to quit the country after years and trillions of U.S. dollars spent on the war against the Taliban.

“Any attacks against Americans after May 1 will be on him,” said Abrahms. “If he foot drags on leaving after 9/11 he will also look bad & if we must return after that date he will look bad. We could have quietly packed up and left in accordance with the Doha deal.”

“Imagine the optics if America is pulling out of Afghanistan on 9/11 under fire from the Taliban. This is such an avoidable shame,” he added.

Robert Gates, former President Barack Obama’s Secretary of Defense, warned in the past that Biden has a terrible record of foreign policy and national security decisions.

Bill Roggio, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies says that Biden just gave the Taliban a major victory.

“Choosing Sept. 11, 2021, the 20th anniversary, as the date all U.S. troops will leave Afghanistan, is a masterful propaganda stroke by the Taliban, and that will please its ally, Al Qaeda,” Roggio said on Twitter. “Oh, wait, the Biden administration chose that date.”

His remarks were echoed by Bradley Bowman, the senior director of the FDD, who said, “I give them credit for at least admitting they are ignoring conditions on the ground.”

As detailed by the Daily Wire, numerous foreign policy experts and defense analysts shared similarly negative sentiments about Biden’s decision to pull out.

Terrorism researcher Kyle Orton described the decision as “horrendous.”

“The Biden people are clearly fine with the imminent collapse of Afghanistan‘s government and the reconquest by the Taliban,” he said. “And to have Colin Powell (of all people) brought in to quote the Soviet example – as a positive! Lunacy.”

Biden’s decision to pull out of Afghanistan comes amid Russian aggression against Ukraine, alongside China’s military moves against Taiwan and its militarization of the South China Sea. Biden also faces challenges from Iran, which he has sought to negotiate with, and North Korea, which cut off all diplomatic contact with the United States following Biden’s inauguration.