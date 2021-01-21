Biden will revoke policy preventing taxpayer funding of abortions overseas, Fauci tells WHO

AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has joined the Biden administration to act as its official envoy to the World Health Organization, which President Biden has committed to rejoining after former President Trump cancelled the United States’ membership. Fauci also announced that Biden intends to repeal the ‘Mexico City policy’ that prevents taxpayer funds from being directed to pro-abortion NGOs and abortion providers abroad.

Trump previously withdrew U.S. support and participation from the WHO in 2020, after it was discovered that the organization had accepted and regurgitated information from Chinese officials trying to obscure the origin of the COVID-19 coronavirus. Trump argued that the United States did not benefit from its contributions to the WHO.

Fauci stated that the Biden administration intends to restore and possibly even expand its funding for abortion providers.

“In prepared remarks released by the White House on Thursday, Dr. Anthony Fauci tells the World Health Organization’s executive board that Biden will soon revoke the Mexico City Policy ‘as part of his broader commitment to protect women’s health and advance gender equality at home and around the world,'” reports NPR.

Described as a “global gag rule” by abortion advocates, the policy prohibits U.S. funding for nongovernmental groups that provide or refer patients for abortions, reports NPR.

According to the conservative Heritage Foundation, International Planned Parenthood Federation and its sister organization, MSI Reproductive Choices, received around $120 million for “global health assistance" through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

In addition to terminating the Mexico City policy, Fauci suggested that the U.S. should sign on to the COVAX program run by the WHO. The program “pools international funds to buy vaccines and equally distribute them around the world.” The Trump administration did not sign onto the program, over concerns about the use of Chinese and Russian-made COVID-19 vaccines.

The Biden administration intends to reverse many of the Trump administration’s pro-life policies, including pursuing efforts to repeal the Hyde Amendment, which prohibits taxpayer funds from paying for abortions in the United States.