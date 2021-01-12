Big Tech is working to shut down debate | Calvin Robinson with Ezra Levant

Following the events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol building, Big Tech has brought the hammer down on individuals who disagree with the political ideology held by the leaders of these corporations.

No case is more front-and-centre than that of the leader of the free world, U.S. President Donald Trump. Trump is now banned from a long list of social media companies, and even banks and financial processing services have joined in the deplatforming.

This censorship was discussed on yesterday's edition of The Ezra Levant Show, when Calvin Robinson, senior fellow for Policy Exchange and champion of the Defund The BBC movement, joined Ezra to discuss his recent opinion piece run in The Mallard and how silencing free speech in the U.S. impacts not just their country, but everyone who values the free exchange of ideas in democracy.

It's not just a U.S. issue, this is a global issue in that Big Tech has become too powerful. When Big Tech can collude and work together — I'm talking about Apple, Google, Facebook, Amazon — they're all working together now. Surely there's an antitrust lawsuit coming up — but they're working together to shut down debate. And they silenced the most powerful man in the world. They silenced the leader of the free world and said actually you're not allowed a platform anymore. And people are saying you know what these companies are free to do whatever they like they're private companies. Yes they are private companies, but they're also a monopoly and they control our communications infrastructure.

