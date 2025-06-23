Billboard Chris DEFEATS Brisbane council over $806 fine

In a victory for free speech, Canadian activist Chris Elston — widely known as Billboard Chris — has successfully overturned a fine issued by Brisbane City Council after he was forcibly removed from Queen Street Mall in March for peacefully expressing his views.

“Tremendous news in Australia!” Elston posted on X. “I’ve just won a victory over the Brisbane City Council, who had police remove me from the public square.”

The incident occurred on March 24, when Elston was approached by a council worker who falsely claimed he was obstructing foot traffic. “He lied outright, saying I was obstructing people’s movement,” Elston said. “I refused to leave, so he gave me an $806 ticket and called the police.”

On March 24th, a council worker ordered me to leave the town square within the first hour of my arrival on Queen Street. He lied outright,… pic.twitter.com/s4b6huix1J — Billboard Chris 🌎 (@BillboardChris) June 23, 2025

Within minutes, 12 police officers arrived and spent 45 minutes discussing how to proceed. “I was told I would go to jail if I refused to move, but I knew the council worker was lying,” he said. “I hadn’t violated any of their bylaws.”

Elston said officers admitted he was the only person ever subjected to this kind of treatment, suggesting the real issue was “the Council’s ignorant bias about my message.” His sign read, “Children Cannot Consent to Puberty Blockers.”

Despite no arrest, the fine remained — until now. With the support of lawyer John Steenhof and the Human Rights Law Alliance, Elston appealed and submitted video evidence.

On 23 June, he received a letter from the council:

“After reviewing the file and giving consideration to the facts and circumstances surrounding this matter, I wish to advise that Infringement Notice 8000030612317 has been withdrawn.

“There is no further action required by you and this matter is now closed.”

Elston took the win in stride, adding, “It almost sounds like they expect me to come back. And they’re right. I’ll be back. Standing in the same spot.”