Birth tourism undermines the value of Canadian citizenship

Conservatives propose ending birthright citizenship for children born in Canada to temporary foreign workers or students.

Livestream Clips
  |   October 12, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

Michelle Rempel Garner, an economist and former rising star in the Conservative Party, has been a strong advocate on the intersection of unconstrained immigration and the economy. This issue has frequently been raised within the Chinese expat community, especially in Kenny Chu and Alice Wong's former ridings in British Columbia.

Conservatives propose ending birthright citizenship for children born in Canada to temporary foreign workers or students. This addresses "birth tourism," a concern, especially in Lower Mainland hospitals, where foreign nationals allegedly exploit the system to gain Canadian citizenship for their children, then use it to sponsor family. 

This issue was prominent at a 2018 or 2019 Conservative convention, driven by Chinese-Canadians in Richmond, B.C., who felt it undermined traditional immigration processes.

Former Liberal Immigration Minister Marc Miller claims that conservatives want to end birthright citizenship to incite sentiment against non-native-born Canadians. 

Miller disagrees with getting rid of birthright citizenship, citing the Constitution and court cases. He notes the Citizenship Act lacks a clear definition of citizenship, leading to discussions about passing on citizenship without connection to Canada. 

While Bill C-3 proposes a rational cut-off, he argues that ending birthright citizenship entirely is "ridiculous" and could retroactively affect children with Canadian ties. Miller suspects the proponent's stance is populist, aimed at stirring sentiment against non-native born individuals.

Years later, valid policy questions are met with accusations of racism, which is frustrating. He somewhat agreed this approach was flawed, but not on camera. It feels like too little, too late.

PETITION: Net-Zero Immigration!

16,332 signatures
Goal: 20,000 signatures
meta-img

Canadians are suffering as a result of uncontrolled immigration under the leadership of Prime Minister Mark Carney. The cost of living has soared, there's inadequate housing, and our social welfare system is buckling at the seams. Please sign our petition here to demand that Mark Carney stop the unmitigated influx of immigrants to Canada!

Will you sign?

Livestream Clips

Catch the most impactful clips from our daily news livestream, Rebel Roundup, featuring breaking stories, bold opinions, and exclusive insights from our top reporters. Stay informed and never miss a moment—watch now!

https://www.rebelnews.com/live

Featured Stories

COMMENTS

Be the first to comment

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.