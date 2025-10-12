Birth tourism undermines the value of Canadian citizenship

Michelle Rempel Garner, an economist and former rising star in the Conservative Party, has been a strong advocate on the intersection of unconstrained immigration and the economy. This issue has frequently been raised within the Chinese expat community, especially in Kenny Chu and Alice Wong's former ridings in British Columbia.

Conservatives propose ending birthright citizenship for children born in Canada to temporary foreign workers or students. This addresses "birth tourism," a concern, especially in Lower Mainland hospitals, where foreign nationals allegedly exploit the system to gain Canadian citizenship for their children, then use it to sponsor family.

This issue was prominent at a 2018 or 2019 Conservative convention, driven by Chinese-Canadians in Richmond, B.C., who felt it undermined traditional immigration processes.

Former Liberal Immigration Minister Marc Miller claims that conservatives want to end birthright citizenship to incite sentiment against non-native-born Canadians.

Miller disagrees with getting rid of birthright citizenship, citing the Constitution and court cases. He notes the Citizenship Act lacks a clear definition of citizenship, leading to discussions about passing on citizenship without connection to Canada.

While Bill C-3 proposes a rational cut-off, he argues that ending birthright citizenship entirely is "ridiculous" and could retroactively affect children with Canadian ties. Miller suspects the proponent's stance is populist, aimed at stirring sentiment against non-native born individuals.

Years later, valid policy questions are met with accusations of racism, which is frustrating. He somewhat agreed this approach was flawed, but not on camera. It feels like too little, too late.