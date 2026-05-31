Bishnoi gang claims to have 1,000 gunmen operating in Canada

A court hearing has revealed alarming claims that the Bishnoi gang is operating with as many as 1,000 gunmen across Canada, raising new concerns about organized crime and extortion-related violence.

The disclosure was made during a deportation hearing, where a police officer told the Immigration and Refugee Board that investigators had received a letter allegedly delivered to an Abbotsford police station. The letter, attributed to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, reportedly outlined the group’s structure and claimed it had “upwards of a thousand individuals” prepared to carry out shootings across the country.

The revelation comes amid a broader rise in extortion investigations across Canada, particularly in British Columbia. Authorities have already carried out approximately 70 deportations in connection with extortion-related cases, with more than 300 files currently under review.

Concerns were also raised about the growing complexity of organized crime networks operating in Canada, including alleged ties to international gangs and individuals entering the country through various immigration pathways. Some accounts referenced the presence of criminal activity linked to groups posing as students or refugees, as well as drug trafficking and human smuggling operations.

The claims have also renewed debate over public safety and enforcement, particularly regarding gun-related crime and impersonation of law enforcement in violent incidents. Past cases, including mass casualty events involving suspects using illegal firearms and police-style equipment, were referenced as examples of ongoing risks.

Where is Nathalie Provost and the media outrage over this?

While the government is cracking down on legal gun owners, criminal gangs are operating in Canada while posting blatant videos of their activity online without repercussions.