Black Lives Matter co-founder quits following spending spree scandal

Steve Eason/Flickr

Patrisse Cullors, the co-founder of the Black Lives Matter organization, has resigned amid scandals that have plagued the social justice activist in recent months. Cullors and the organization are facing criticism over ongoing riots in the United States, and for her purchase of multiple homes in high-end neighborhoods.

In her statement of resignation, Cullors claims that the controversies did not play a role in her decision to quit leading the organization, stating that “Those were right-wing attacks that tried to discredit my character, and I don’t operate off of what the right thinks about me.”

Millions spent on multiple homes

Details of Cullors’ opulent lifestyle emerged after the New York Post reported in April that the BLM co-founder “went on a real estate buying binge, snagging four high-end homes for $3.2 million in the U.S. alone, according to property records.”

“Patrisse Khan-Cullors, 37, also eyed property in the Bahamas at an ultra-exclusive resort where Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods both have homes, The Post has learned. Luxury apartments and townhouses at the beachfront Albany resort outside Nassau are priced between $5 million and $20 million, according to a local agent.”

'Trained Marxist' living lavish lifestyle

Cullors defended her purchase of four homes, and said they did not contradict her training as a Marxist. She argued that the way she lives her life is in direct support to black people, including her family members, as previously reported on Rebel News. Cullors has openly referred to herself as a “trained Marxist.”

Other proponents of the larger BLM movement, including Hank Newsome of Black Lives Matter Greater New York City, called for an independent investigation into the Black Lives Matter organization.

“If you go around calling yourself a socialist, you have to ask how much of her own personal money is going to charitable causes,” he said. “It’s really sad because it makes people doubt the validity of the movement and overlook the fact that it’s the people that carry this movement.” The Daily Caller reported that the website for the consulting firm Cullors owned and operated ghosted after reports surfaced over her purchase of multiple homes. A further report by the publication found that a Los Angeles-based prison reform group chaired by Cullors spent “in upwards of $20,000 a month” in 2019 and spent tens of thousands of dollars in meetings at a Malibu beach resort.

'Abrupt' departure

The Daily Caller’s Andrew Kerr, who broke the story, described Cullors’ departure from Black Lives Matter “abrupt”: