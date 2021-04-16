BLM co-founder defends buying four homes despite identifying as “trained Marxist”

Black News Network

Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors is rejecting accusations of hypocrisy after it was widely publicized that she went on a real estate spending spree, purchasing four homes valued at $3.2 million in total.

In an interview with Marc Lamont Hill, Cullors was asked if her bourgeois-like behaviour contradicted her training as a Marxist. Cullors responded that the way she lives her life is in direct support to black people, including her family members.

Cullors has openly referred to herself as a “trained Marxist,” which should mean that she is well-versed in Marxist theory.

It’s worth noting that Karl Marx famously said, “for each according to his ability, to each according to his need.” One wonders if Marx would agree that anyone “needs” four homes valued at several million dollars.

“Also a critique, though, from the left that would say ‘If you are a trained Marxist, if we’re talking about a certain kind of radical politics, that extravagant homes of any sort or multiple properties of any sort is itself contradictory to the ideology that you hold,’” suggested Marc Lamont Hill.

“So it’s not about having money per se, or about property per se, but it’s about there being a potential contradiction between your expressed politics and your lived practice,” he said.

“Sure, and I think that is a critique that is, um, wanting, and I say that because, um, the, the way that I live my life is in direct support to black people, including my black family members, first and foremost,” Cullors replied.

Cullors added that many black people invest in their family and used her homes as evidence that she was doing the same by “supporting” her family.

“And, for so many black folks who are able to invest in themselves and their community, they choose to invest in their family, and that’s what I have chosen to do. I have a child, I have a brother that has severe mental illness who I take care of, I support my mother, and I support many other family members of mine,” Cullors said. “So, I see my money as not my own. I see it as my family’s money as well.”

According to the Daily Wire, Cullors has also been looking to buy property at an “ultra-exclusive” resort in the Bahamas, where numerous celebrities and wealthy business moguls own homes.