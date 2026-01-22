BlackRock and WEF boss Larry Fink CONFRONTED in Davos

Klaus Schwab built the World Economic Forum. But he’s been forced out. Larry Fink is in charge now.

Fink is the CEO of BlackRock, the world’s largest financial predator, with nearly $20 trillion in assets under management. They’re the kind of megacorp that makes billions from arms sales during a war and then makes billions more rebuilding that same country after the war.

In other words, Fink is the perfect successor to Schwab.

This year, Fink opened the annual WEF meeting in Davos, Switzerland by calling for a “spirit of dialogue,” where more voices are represented in discussions. What a laugh. One of the major ongoing projects of the WEF is online censorship.

Still, we thought we’d put the “spirit of dialogue” to the test, by scrumming Fink himself, as he walked down the street early this morning.

He did not like it one bit — and neither did his small army of bodyguards.

By the way, Larry Fink surely has an answer to all of our questions. They might even be persuasive. But he simply refuses to talk to us lowly citizen journalists.

He never does that: he only talks to journalists who are obedient to him, in carefully-controlled exchanges. You can see how much he hated even being near citizen journalists.

Revisit Rebel News' viral 2025 encounter with Larry Fink

We travelled all the way to Davos, Switzerland to hold the world’s oligarchs to account — we were literally the only journalists who spoke with him this week who weren’t controlled in their questions.

We didn’t learn anything from Fink, other than the one thing we already knew about him: like Klaus Schwab before him, he talks a good game about being open to contrary ideas, but he doesn’t mean it.

Like the rest of the WEF’s curated image, it’s just propaganda designed to protect the powerful.

