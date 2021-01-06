BREAKING: Bomb found at RNC headquarters, similar package found at DNC

Multiple sources have told the New York Times that an explosive device was found at the headquarters of the Republican National Committee. A similar package, which has yet to be identified, was found at the headquarters of the Democratic National Committee on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Times, the DNC building was evacuated after the discovery of a “suspicious package on Wednesday, according to three people briefed on the discoveries.”

An official for the RNC says that the device, now identified as a pipe bomb, was successfully detonated by a bomb squad. The package at the DNC remains to be identified, according to a Democrat official who told the Times that they were not authorized to speak publicly about it.

The headquarters of both the Republican and Democratic parties are located just blocks away from the U.S. Capitol, which remains the site of ongoing violence after rioters forced their way into the building, forcing an evacuation of Congress shortly after President Trump’s address to his supporters near the White House.

Congress was in the process of certifying the results of the 2020 U.S. Election, which would elect former Vice President Joe Biden as the next President of the United States.