Bomb threat forces evacuation at Catholic high school in Cobourg, Ont.

Another day, another school disrupted by a bomb threat.

This morning at St. Mary’s Catholic Secondary School in Cobourg. Ont., students and staff faced a frightening situation following reports of a bomb threat, highlighting once again the growing frequency of these incidents and raising serious questions about how schools and police handle them.

Sources say that the initial call to police was made at approximately 9:45 a.m., and the school was placed under a “hold and secure” protocol for about 45 minutes.

Parents weren’t notified by email until nearly an hour later. Then, administrators decided to evacuate the entire student population roughly two kilometres down the road to the Cobourg Community Centre.

Many students remained there throughout the afternoon, while the school property remained on lockdown.

On the ground, police cruisers from both the Cobourg Police Service and the Ontario Provincial Police lined the area with lights flashing. One parent described racing to the back of the school to retrieve her children, only to be turned away by officers.

“The school is on absolute lockdown because of some bomb threats,” she posted. “If your children are at St. Mary’s right now, try to get them out.”

According to student accounts, the trigger was allegedly a student in a bathroom claiming that he had a bomb in his backpack and intended to detonate it.

Inside classrooms, confusion ensued.

Teachers initially downplayed the situation, telling students “nothing’s happening,” while mood shifts and announcements signalled something serious was unfolding, as explained by one student.

The evacuation itself raises its own safety concerns. With an estimated 900 students walking along a single small road to the community centre, the move could have created a vulnerable target if the threat had been more coordinated or if someone was waiting outside.

Hypothetical or not, funnelling that many kids through one route during an active threat doesn’t exactly offer reassurance – and locking the school down during a bomb threat seems like the exact opposite thing to do.

In addition to the above-mentioned issues, what’s additionally troubling is the delayed communication with parents.

Some families had no idea what was happening until well after the initial response. In an age where threats like this are becoming more commonplace, an hour’s delay in notification is unacceptable.

Parents deserve immediate, clear alerts, not waiting for an email that arrives after critical decisions have already been made.

This incident joins a troubling pattern across Canadian schools.

Whether hoaxes, cries for attention, or something more sinister, these threats waste police resources, traumatize kids, and erode public confidence in school safety protocols.

Do boards and police have robust, up-to-date plans in place? Should evacuations be the default when a credible risk is alleged? And what’s the acceptable timeframe for informing parents? Minutes, or hours?

As of this afternoon, students were being released to parents from the community centre, and the school remained under heavy police presence.

Police later updated the community that the scene had been cleared after officers conducted a thorough sweep and determined there was no threat to the school, citing a potential swatting hoax.

The school was closed for the remainder of the day on Monday, but classes will resume as usual tomorrow, Tuesday, April 14.

Increasingly, these kinds of alarms – false or not – aren’t harmless pranks. They pull emergency resources away from real emergencies, put hundreds of children through unnecessary fear and disruption, and expose glaring weaknesses in how institutions respond when seconds matter.