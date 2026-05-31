Bomb threats won’t bury the truth about China’s organ harvesting allegations

For years, the Chinese Communist Party has been accused of one of the most horrific crimes imaginable: systematically murdering prisoners of conscience, people jailed purely for their beliefs, to harvest their organs for profit in the transplant tourism industry.

The powerful 2024 documentary State Organs, directed by award-winning filmmaker Raymond Zhang, exposes this horror. It follows two Chinese families over two decades as they desperately search for loved ones who vanished after detention. Their painful journey reveals what appears to be a massive, state-sponsored forced organ harvesting operation, with Falun Gong practitioners as the primary targets.

Toronto Events Spotlight China Organ Harvesting Allegations



The crimes of the Chinese Communist Party take center stage at two events in Toronto on May 27—a screening of the documentary "State Organs: Unmasking Transplant Abuse in China," followed by the book launch of "Killed… pic.twitter.com/LQsAZ0E2nz — China in Focus - NTD (@ChinaInFocusNTD) May 28, 2026

Falun Gong, a peaceful spiritual practice rooted in meditation and the principles of truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance, exploded in popularity across China in the 1990s. That success terrified CCP leader Jiang Zemin, who launched a savage persecution in 1999. The film lays out how this campaign escalated into disappearances, torture, imprisonment, and live organ extraction to feed a lucrative transplant machine. Through raw family testimonies, eyewitness accounts, including from a military doctor, and mounting evidence, State Organs paints a damning picture of crimes against humanity that continue today.

Raymond Zhang recounts the macabre story of a 17-year-old soldier, killed for 2 kidneys and an eyeball.



The boy’s story is featured in the harrowing documentary “State Organs.”



“His parents will probably never know what happened to their kid.” pic.twitter.com/UE2Bk1xOmS — NTD+ (@NTDPlus_) May 28, 2026

This isn’t abstract horror. It’s why both State Organs screenings and Shen Yun performances, celebrating China’s rich pre-communist heritage, keep getting hit with bomb threats. In Taiwan, shortly after the film’s October 2024 release, authorities tracked at least 28 threatening emails targeting theaters, lawmakers, and events, many demanding immediate cancellation. Similar hoax threats shut down or disrupted screenings in places like Australia. The CCP and its proxies will stop at nothing to bury any narrative that exposes their brutality.

Alongside the State Organs screening was the launch of Jan Jekielek’s new book Killed to Order. Jekielek, a Canadian journalist, bestselling author, filmmaker, and host of American Thought Leaders, investigates China’s organ trade and the dangerous effects on human rights, medical ethics, and global security.

A new book, “Killed to Order,” exposes what researchers call a horrific crime linked to the Chinese Communist Party.



Jan Jekielek, host of EpochTV’s “American Thought Leaders,” traces two decades of growing evidence of forced organ harvesting. pic.twitter.com/lEjOmGUsKx — China in Focus - NTD (@ChinaInFocusNTD) March 6, 2026

The timing couldn’t be more critical. As Canada’s government talks about renewed diplomatic and economic ties with Beijing, including talk of a “new type of strategic partnership,” this event forces a necessary reckoning. Are we really prepared to deepen relations with a regime accused of industrialized murder for organs? Democratic nations cannot keep pretending human rights are optional when cutting trade deals. The truth is emerging, no matter how many bomb threats they send.

China’s top diplomat Wang Yi will visit Canada next week, seeking to build “a new type of strategic partnership,” Beijing said on Friday.



Read more: https://t.co/CpXl7OpWMV pic.twitter.com/ZDLjfVYztx — The Manila Times (@TheManilaTimes) May 22, 2026