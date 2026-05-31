Bomb threats won’t bury the truth about China’s organ harvesting allegations

State Organs investigates allegations of forced organ harvesting from prisoners of conscience while renewed calls for closer ties with Beijing raise uncomfortable questions.

Scarlett Grace
  |   May 31, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   Be the first to comment

For years, the Chinese Communist Party has been accused of one of the most horrific crimes imaginable: systematically murdering prisoners of conscience, people jailed purely for their beliefs, to harvest their organs for profit in the transplant tourism industry.

The powerful 2024 documentary State Organs, directed by award-winning filmmaker Raymond Zhang, exposes this horror. It follows two Chinese families over two decades as they desperately search for loved ones who vanished after detention. Their painful journey reveals what appears to be a massive, state-sponsored forced organ harvesting operation, with Falun Gong practitioners as the primary targets.

Falun Gong, a peaceful spiritual practice rooted in meditation and the principles of truthfulness, compassion, and tolerance, exploded in popularity across China in the 1990s. That success terrified CCP leader Jiang Zemin, who launched a savage persecution in 1999. The film lays out how this campaign escalated into disappearances, torture, imprisonment, and live organ extraction to feed a lucrative transplant machine. Through raw family testimonies, eyewitness accounts, including from a military doctor, and mounting evidence, State Organs paints a damning picture of crimes against humanity that continue today.

This isn’t abstract horror. It’s why both State Organs screenings and Shen Yun performances, celebrating China’s rich pre-communist heritage, keep getting hit with bomb threats. In Taiwan, shortly after the film’s October 2024 release, authorities tracked at least 28 threatening emails targeting theaters, lawmakers, and events, many demanding immediate cancellation. Similar hoax threats shut down or disrupted screenings in places like Australia. The CCP and its proxies will stop at nothing to bury any narrative that exposes their brutality.

Alongside the State Organs screening was the launch of Jan Jekielek’s new book Killed to Order. Jekielek, a Canadian journalist, bestselling author, filmmaker, and host of American Thought Leaders, investigates China’s organ trade and the dangerous effects on human rights, medical ethics, and global security.

The timing couldn’t be more critical. As Canada’s government talks about renewed diplomatic and economic ties with Beijing, including talk of a “new type of strategic partnership,” this event forces a necessary reckoning. Are we really prepared to deepen relations with a regime accused of industrialized murder for organs? Democratic nations cannot keep pretending human rights are optional when cutting trade deals. The truth is emerging, no matter how many bomb threats they send.

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Scarlett Grace

Anti-Discrimination Reporter

Scarlett Grace is a Canadian journalist and musician from Peterborough, Ontario. She holds a Bachelor of Arts in English Literature from Trent University and has spent over a decade performing live and releasing original music.

In 2022, her involvement in Canada’s freedom movement marked a turning point in her career and public voice. She later joined Rebel News, where she works as an anti-discrimination journalist, reporting extensively on the rise of antisemitism in Canada and the Iranian uprising.

https://twitter.com/ScarlettGrace92

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