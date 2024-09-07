Brampton international student protesters slam Canada – while demanding to become Canadian citizens!

On Queen Street in Brampton, Ont., a gaggle of international students from India are camped out. Alas, most of the protestors were inexplicably camera-shy and tongue-tied when Rebel News dropped by, most refusing to be interviewed. Yet, it would appear that the purpose of the protest is to pressure the Canadian government to give them full Canadian citizenship. Thus, while some are apparently facing deportation back to India, they are keen on overstaying their welcome and embracing that old saying “Hell no, we won’t go!”

Which is curious. Permanent residency or citizenship was not part of the deal when they were allowed to come to Canada to study (typically at places that are not top-tier universities but rather “diploma mills” located in strip plazas – but that’s a story for another time.)

Yet, if these “kids” have fallen in love with Canada, they have a very odd way of conveying that love.

For example, signage displayed by the international students at the encampment describes Canada as being “stolen land.” Yet, if that’s the case, why are they residing on pilfered real estate? Or does “stolen land” land only apply to white Europeans?

Another sign stated, “Stop hate and racism”, implying that Canadians are… hateful racists?

Yet, what is racist and/or hateful about simply asking people to follow the immigration rules? After all, if a Canadian were to visit Punjab and decided that he really liked India and wanted to live there permanently, would it be wrong (as well as racist and hateful) of the Indian government to deny that foreigner instant citizenship?

Then again, there is some homegrown support for the international students. Consider this recent post on X: “If immigrant workers are good enough to work in Canada, they are good enough to stay. Temporary foreign workers should be given full rights and permanent residency on arrival. We need to end the Temporary Foreign Worker program and scrap all racist immigration & asylum controls.”

Yet, we must consider the source of that X posting. Namely, a group called Communist Revolution (@CanadaMarxists.)

But after spending an hour at the encampment trying to interview the demonstrators (which turned out to be a fool’s errand), we were left with two observations.