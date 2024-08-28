BREAKING: BC United to exit election race

In a move likely to boost the BC Conservative Party's chances in the October election and weaken the B.C. NDP's, Kevin Falcon has announced the suspension of BC United from the race, and has endorsed the CPBC.

The Canadian Press / Ethan Cairns and The Canadian Press / Darryl Dyck
B.C. politics is taking a dramatic shift as BC United leader Kevin Falcon has announced the withdrawal of his party just seven weeks before the general election.

Rumours of the political shake-up started circulating earlier today on X, as journalists such as Bob Mackin of The Breaker News reported that sources had confirmed the BC United party would not be on the election ballot come October 19.

Global News later released a story echoing claims that Falcon will likely suspend his campaign and fold the party.

The news comes after BC United, the province's official opposition party, has been polling as low as 10% for months. In contrast, support for the once-underdog centre-right Conservative Party of BC has steadily soared, even surpassing the governing NDP in a recent poll.

According to Global News, it is unclear what will happen to BC United’s party assets at this time.

After speculation soared, Conservative Party of BC leader John Rustad released a statement on X, that not only confirmed the rumours to be true, but also stated that that Falcon is “encouraging all BC United supporters to unite behind” the CPBC.

Rebel News reached out to BC United, the BC NDP, and the CPBC for comment regarding this developing story but did not receive a response at the time of publishing this report.

