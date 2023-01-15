BREAKING: I just got pulled over at a police checkpoint at the World Economic Forum

E-transfer (Canada):

Today I was driving to the World Economic Forum in Davos with our Rebel News journalists when a police checkpoint waved us over.

We had seen hundreds of police, military police and even soldiers driving in camouflaged army trucks on the route to Davos. We knew it was only a matter of time before they pulled us over.

What would they do to us — since we are not the “approved”, obedient journalists that the World Economic Forum prefers?

Would we be banned from Davos? Deported from Switzerland? Or even arrested?

See for yourself, we recorded every moment of it:

Wow. I was ready to go toe-to-toe with the Swiss police about press freedom — I studied their laws before we went and knew our rights. But all I had to do was to remind the police that Switzerland is a free country, no matter what Klaus Schwab and the oligarchs at the WEF say. And that was enough for him to wave us on through — no search, not arrest, not even a demand to see our passports.

It’s only day one, but so far I’d say the score is Rebel News 1, Klaus Schwab 0, wouldn’t you think?