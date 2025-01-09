BC Opposition says 'election irregularities' may have secured NDP majority

On Thursday, January 9, Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad held a press conference at the Legislature to drop bombshell evidence of critical voting discrepancies in the 2024 provincial election.

Rustad was joined by Honveer Singh Randhawa, who ran as the party’s candidate for the Surrey-Guildford riding. The riding is at the centre of controversy because the duo believes the irregularities they uncovered may have resulted in Singh Randhawa’s narrow loss to currently NDP crowned Public Safety Minister Garry Begg.

A review of the ballots cast in the Surrey-Guildford riding found 45 irregularities, including over 20 votes that reportedly originated at a care home called Argyll Lodge, which is across the street from a polling station.

“What triggered us to look into this lodge is that there were a lot of mail in ballots coming from the same place after the count,” Singh says. The team began to investigate and some within the home gave sworn statements including some who claim they never voted. “That raises a bigger concern,” he added.

Rustad is calling for an independent review of the election and and independent review of Elections BC itself.

On election night, Singh celebrated with family, friends and supporters what appeared to be a victory, only to have been told by Elections B.C. that the voting results flipped in favour of the NDP by only 27 votes, after mail-in and absentee ballots were counted.

Because the margin was within 100 votes, the riding faced an automatic judicial recount. Justice Kevin Loo ultimately ruled that Begg had won the race by a mere 22 votes—five fewer than previously reported, underscoring further discrepancies in a race that secured the NDP their one-seat majority government.

The outcome of Surrey-Guildford’s riding hasn’t been the only one to face scrutiny.

In November, Elections BC released a statement from Chief Electoral Officer Anton Boegman acknowledging that many discrepancies had been discovered in over 60 ridings. Boegman’s disclosure followed an internal audit that forced Elections BC to issue corrections to results in 69 of the province’s 93 constituencies.

Elections BC also acknowledged that they had discovered an entire ballot box with 861 votes that went uncounted from the Prince George Mackenzie riding.

Rustad’s findings announced today, if accurate could challenge not only the outcome in Surrey-Guildford but also the legitimacy of the NDP’s razor-thin hold on power. If substantiated, the allegations could lead to renewed calls for an independent review of Elections BC’s handling of the 2024 general election.