BREAKING: Nova Scotia lifts forest ban in certain counties

Wildfire travel restrictions are being lifted across some Nova Scotia counties Friday due to lowered risk. However, the provincial fire ban continues until October 15 or conditions improve.

Effective 4 p.m. AT today, woods restrictions are lifted in the following counties: Cape Breton, Richmond, Victoria, Inverness, Guysborough, Antigonish, and Halifax.

“Our data shows conditions are heading in the right direction in certain parts of the Province, enough for the professionals to recommend lifting the woods restrictions in those areas,” Premier Tim Houston said in a government news release.

“The conditions are ready for them to get back to safely enjoying the woods again.”

Woods restrictions, however, remain in effect for the following counties due to extremely dry and hazardous conditions: Pictou, Colchester, Cumberland, Hants, Lunenburg, Kings, Annapolis, Queens, Shelburne, Digby, and Yarmouth.

Woods restrictions, implemented August 5 under the Forests Act, complement a province-wide open fire ban, which began July 30 and continues until October 15 or conditions improve. Violators face a $25,000 fine.

The ban covered all wooded areas, Crown or private, requiring a permit for entry, except for outreach workers.

Due to "incredibly dry weather," Nova Scotia has seen 145 wildfires this year, below the 10-year average of 156. Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton stated that "only a significant amount of rain" would improve conditions as current fires burn deep underground.

Persistent drought in Nova Scotia has led to widespread wildfires, forcing the evacuation of over 100 homes as crews battle multiple blazes, including one major out-of-control fire.

In counties with lifted woods restrictions, hunting season proceeds as usual. Where restrictions remain, goose hunting in open, non-wooded areas (e.g., fields) is allowed from September 1, even if a short trail is needed for access.

On August 6, freedom advocates urged Premier Houston and Minister Rushton to reconsider restrictions, citing constitutional infringements like the right to liberty and "grossly disproportionate" fines.

The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) argues the Forests Act unconstitutionally restricts woods access and improperly impacts Charter rights through vague imprisonment offences. The Foundation sought a judicial review two weeks ago.