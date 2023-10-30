BREAKING: Palestine supporters occupy offices of 17 Canadian politicians

Rebel News

Masked 'pro-Palestine' protestors have overrun the federal offices of at least 17 MPs across Canada as opposition to the Israel ground incursion of Gaza heats up.

Among those whose offices face insurrection-type protests include Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly.

In a post to Facebook by the "Palestinian Youth Movement," a flyer distributed by the organization outlines which MP offices to target and their respective addresses.

"Excellent step!" wrote one Facebook user. "We pay their salaries, not the Zionist entity!"

In a post to X, trespassing protesters participated in a sit-in of Freeland's office where they plastered the walls with signs calling for an end to the "genocide" in Palestine.

In an address by Joly at the Economic Club of Canada, she acknowledged that seven Canadians died during the October 7 terrorist attacks in Israel by Hamas that claimed the lives of more than 1,400 Israelis and foreign nationals.

"400 Canadians are trapped in Gaza. They are living in fear and despair," said Joly.

"As a government, we have a duty to bring them to safety, and that is why we need a humanitarian pause [...] in Gaza," she added.

Israel commenced their long-anticipated ground incursion into the northern half of Gaza over the weekend in a bid to eradicate Hamas.

Before members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) entered the Gaza Strip, the Jewish state temporarily disabled internet and communication services throughout the Strip October 28 to limit Hamas operatives from conveying intel to allies within Gaza and in neighbouring countries.

Hours after dusk, the skyline over Gaza was ablaze with the flashes of ongoing aerial bombardments. In one incident, ground troops directed the Air Force to carry out a drone strike on a Hamas staging ground, killing more than 20 terrorists, according to the IDF.

The Israeli government asserts that its military strikes are aimed at Hamas combatants and their facilities that are positioned within civilian communities, effectively using non-combatants as human shields.

The IDF repeatedly told over one million civilians in northern Gaza to evacuate to the south two weeks before the boots on the ground declaration. However, the Times of Israel reported that Hamas is actively preventing civilians from evacuating the war zone. They've set up roadblocks and forced people to turn back.

Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry said Saturday that more than 8,000 people had been killed in the war, many of them children. The figures issued by the terror group have yet to be independently verified.

Days after the October 7 attacks, the Israeli government imposed a total blockade on food, water, medicine, and fuel into Gaza, but later allowed humanitarian aid convoys amid mounting pressure from foreign governments and nonprofits.

Amid the fighting, an increase in aid continued to enter into Gaza across the Egyptian border.

The UN confirmed 33 trucks carrying water, food and medical supplies had gone into Gaza on Sunday through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.

The sit-in protests of 17 MP offices remain ongoing as of writing.

This is a developing story.