BREAKING: police lay THREE new charges on Yaniv

BREAKING: Jonathan Yaniv, the litigious serial complainant who now identifies as woman named Jessica Simpson, is facing 3 new charges; 2 of public mischief and one of utter threats.

All three charges stem from an October 20, 2020 incident with activist Chris Elston. The news of the latest charges was broken by Yaniv watchers, Meowmix.org. You can see the documents and the warrant for Yaniv’s arrest here.

At the time of his latest lawlessness, Yaniv was on probation for weapons offences relating to his brandishing of a taser on a livestream debate with Youtuber Blair White. Conductive electricity weapons are prohibited in Canada.

Yaniv rose to international prominence for filing 16 human rights complaints against female estheticians who refused to wax his male genitals.

Rebel Reporter Drea Humphrey has been in contact with Elston, who tells Humphrey there is video evidence of the threats.

Elston is best known for his support for British author JK Rowling. Elston was part of the group behind a pro-Rowling billboard after Rowling faced backlash for tweeting criticism of an article that described biological women as “people who menstruate”.

An “I ❤️️ JK Rowling” billboard sign was erected near the busy intersection on Hastings and Glenn Drive, in Vancouver, British Columbia. Chris Elston and Amy Hamm put the sign up on Friday Sept 10.

Earlier this month, Yaniv asked and received the removal of some of his probation conditions.

Rebel News is suing Jonathan "Jessica" Yaniv in civil court for his on-camera assaults of Rebel News reporters, Keean Bexte and David Menzies. Yaniv is currently awaiting trial on criminal charges for his assault on Bexte.

You can support our lawsuit and see all our coverage of Yaniv at www.YanivTrial.com