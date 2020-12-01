BREAKING: Terror attack in Germany leaves baby girl dead

At least four people have been killed and up to 15 more injured in an attack in Germany. One of the victims is a baby girl who was thrown from her pram after a car plowed through a pedestrian zone which is known to host Christmas markets in the city of Trier.

Police have not yet confirmed the death toll, but officials announced that the driver of the vehicle has been arrested. The perpetrator was identified by police as a 51-year old man from the Trier-Saarburg district.

Mayor of Trier, Wolfram Leibe told regional news SWR that the driver had “gone on a rampage,” killing several, police have stated that the motive is not yet known.

“It was just terrible,” Leibe said, describing the scene as he walked through the city centre. “We see such pictures on television quite often and believe this cannot happen to us. Now it has happened in Trier.”

Police spokesman Karl-Peter Jochem described the actions of the driver as “indiscriminate,” running people down after driving into the pedestrian area.

Witnesses interviewed by the German news outlet expressed shock and dismay at the apparent terror attack. "It's unbelievable. We're stunned," said a female resident that lives by the pedestrian zone through which the perpetrator drove. "I would never have thought that something like this could happen here in Trier," she said.

Germany has experienced a spate of terror attacks over the past few years. In 2016 a truck driver rampaged through a Berlin Christmas market leaving 12 people dead.

On that occasion, the perpetrator was a failed asylum seeker from Tunisia and a supporter of ISIS.

In August 2019 a series of suspicious motorway accidents were described as suspected Islamist terror attacks.