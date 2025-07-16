🔴 Alberta Next panel kickoff, End the dairy cartel, Poilievre rejects separatism | Buffalo Roundtable

Ezra Levant, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle and Cory Morgan are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at the feisty kickoff to Premier Danielle Smith's Alberta Next panel, which saw a packed house full of passionate patriots discussing the Alberta's future — as part of Canada or on its own.

Plus, as trade negotiations heat up with the U.S., could an end to Canada's longstanding dairy cartel happen in the future?

And finally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, like Premier Smith, has rejected the idea of separatism and wants to work to repair Western Canada's relationship with Ottawa.

Watch Rebel News

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON RUMBLE: Rebel News on Rumble.com

WATCH THE LIVESTREAM ON YOUTUBE: Rebel News on YouTube.com

Ask questions in real time and participate in the discussion!

Ezra, Sheila, Lise and Cory will be reading Rants from users on Rumble and Super Chats from users on YouTube!

To ask a question, all you need to do is send your question in as a "Rumble Rant" or "Super Chat" to highlight it in the chatbox.

"Rumble Rants" and "Super Chats" are sort of like donations, except with a comment! They're a great way to support Rebel News and participate in the show by sharing your thoughts, questions and opinions.

💬 Send A Comment on Rumble

💬 Send A Comment on YouTube