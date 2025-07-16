🔴 Alberta Next panel kickoff, End the dairy cartel, Poilievre rejects separatism | Buffalo Roundtable

Ezra Levant, Sheila Gunn Reid and Lise Merle and Cory Morgan discuss the top stories affecting Western Canada in this edition of The Buffalo Roundtable livestream.

  |   July 16, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Ezra Levant, Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle and Cory Morgan are LIVE for Rebel Roundup! (which airs every weekday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Today, we're looking at the feisty kickoff to Premier Danielle Smith's Alberta Next panel, which saw a packed house full of passionate patriots discussing the Alberta's future — as part of Canada or on its own.

Plus, as trade negotiations heat up with the U.S., could an end to Canada's longstanding dairy cartel happen in the future?

And finally, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, like Premier Smith, has rejected the idea of separatism and wants to work to repair Western Canada's relationship with Ottawa.

Latest News

COMMENTS

Showing 1 Comment

  • Neil Torry
    commented 2025-07-16 13:43:27 -0400
    Your website sucks. I am logged in to watch content and says to login???