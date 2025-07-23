🔴 Smith challenges Ottawa, Convoy sentencing begins, Cdns say too many immigrants | Buffalo Roundtable

Sheila Gunn Reid, Lise Merle, Kris Sims of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation and Christopher Oldcorn of the Saskatchewan Standard are LIVE for a special Buffalo Roundtable livestream! (which airs every Wednesday at 1 p.m. ET/11 a.m. MT)

Show Notes

Today, we're looking at Alberta Premier Danielle Smith challenging Ottawa's restrictive energy requirements as first ministers meet with Prime Minister Mark Carney in Ontario.

Plus, sentencing begins for Freedom Convoy organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber. Will the pair avoid the lengthy seven- and eight-year sentences being sought by the Crown?

And finally, Canadians of all stripes are finding agreement on one issue: there are too many immigrants coming to Canada.

