Bus fire nearly destroys Pastor Artur Pawlowski's church

On March 22 a fire enveloped a school bus on the property which hosts pastor Artur Pawlowski's church. This fire nearly leaped to the church building itself, which not only serves as a religious facility, but as well a daycare, which had children attending inside at the time.

A school bus belonging to a daycare parked behind Pastor Artur Pawlowski's church caught fire today. Pawlowski's church, the Cave of Adullam, shares the Calgary building with a daycare which has no affiliation with Pastor Artur and his church.



Given previous events revolving around pastor Artur Pawlowski, including a previous arson attempt against his home, there is heavy speculation that this may have been an arson attack. Inversely it has been alleged by Carol Henke of the Calgary Fire Department, that this was an accident caused by young children playing with matches inside the school bus, which lead to the fire which scorched the church, and almost enveloped it as well.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski currently remains behind bars, and has been for over 40 days. He's facing trespassing and mischief over $5,000 criminal charges. Sparked by the crime of giving an inspirational sermon to the truckers and farmers at the Coutts blockade as they faced off with the government at the border in a fight against lockdown and vaccine restrictions, making him the first person charged under the Critical Infrastructure Defence Act... for providing a sermon and advocating for peaceful defiance of government restrictions.

