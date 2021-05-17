SHAMEFUL: Arsonists attack Pastor Artur's home in Calgary

Pastor Artur Pawlowski has more to worry about these days than just SWAT-style arrests and Alberta Health bureaucrats. On Friday night, arsonists tried to burn down his home!

Calgary police have yet to name any suspects. They’ll have their work cut out for them though, considering how many feathers Pastor Artur has ruffled in the last few months.

The defiant pastor has received equal parts love and disdain for openly rejecting Alberta’s coronavirus health decrees and flouting lockdown laws to hold indoor services at Calgary’s Street Church.

Lockdown lovers, public health officials, mainstream media, and even neighbours have cast stones (and sometimes dog feces and nails) at Pastor Artur’s decision to defy the government’s encroachment onto our most basic civil liberty: the freedom to worship God.

Some people want Pastor Artur and his family dead because he chooses to fight for freedom, defend our Charter, and because he has the courage to speak out against draconian lockdown laws when everyone else is too terrified to do it.

But we won’t let him go it alone. While Pastor Artur has been busy fighting for freedom for people of all ages, races, creeds, and affiliations, we’ve been sharing his story and crowdfunding his legal fees every step of the way.

If you want to help with a donation to his legal fund, you can do so at SaveArtur.com . Our crowdfunding efforts have provided Pastor Artur with top-notch lawyers since his first lockdown ticket last year to his arrest and bail last week.