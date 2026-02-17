Western provinces, territories should collaborate to stand up to Ottawa: Brett Wilson

Article by Rebel News staff

On last night's episode of The Ezra Levant Show, Calgary businessman and longtime Alberta advocate Brett Wilson joined the show for a wide-ranging conversation about the province’s political future.

At the centre of the conversation was Alberta’s growing independence movement. Under provincial law, if 177,000 verified signatures are gathered through a citizen initiative petition, the government must trigger a referendum before the next election.

Organizers believe they could far exceed that threshold. And as Wilson notes, the legislation leaves little room for political manoeuvring — if the signatures are validated, a vote must follow.

Premier Danielle Smith has declined to condemn separatist sentiment outright, acknowledging the deep frustration felt by many Albertans. Wilson praised her restraint, arguing that allowing democratic expression is healthier than attempting to silence it.

But the interview went beyond the mechanics of a referendum. Ezra and Wilson examined whether independence is truly the end goal, or whether the movement serves as leverage against Ottawa.

Wilson pointed to longstanding grievances: equalization payments, regulatory barriers facing Alberta’s energy sector, stalled pipeline projects and political hostility. He noted how Alberta’s economic contributions are often met with condescension rather than gratitude.

The discussion also turned to Prime Minister Mark Carney and his global posture, which Wilson suggests may resonate in central Canada but fuels skepticism in the West. Whether Alberta ultimately seeks independence or uses the referendum as political leverage, Ezra and Wilson noted that one thing is clear — Western alienation is no longer a fringe issue, and Ottawa ignores it at its peril.