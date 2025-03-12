'Caged with men': Women rally against males trans-identifying into women's prisons

This past Sunday, protesters gathered near Calgary City Hall to take a stand for some of society's most vulnerable women — those who are incarcerated, and in some cases, forced to serve their time amongst male criminals who have trans-identified their way into their prisons.

The protest garnered around 40 women and a few men who took up the cause, holding banners and signs to defend safe, sex-based spaces and also holding posters with news articles about violent or sexually deviant male criminals who have successfully self-identified into women’s prisons.

Canadian Women's Sex-Based Rights (CaWsbar) co-founder Heather Mason, who previously served a three-year sentence at Grand Valley Institution for Women in Ontario, organized the demonstration to occur the day after many of the rallygoers had joined other non-profits for the second annual Reality Based Women’s Unite event for International Women’s Day.

“I had encountered a few males while I was serving and also while at the halfway house” Mason told Rebel News. “Then they started transferring more in, and I had a lot of friends that were still inside that were victimized.”

“I realized that I needed to stand up and speak for these women,” Mason added.

Mason wasn’t the only woman amongst the demonstrators to have been “caged with men” as some of their signs read.

Another woman, who requested we keep her identity concealed, shared how she had also been forced to be jailed with two men — one she claims cornered a female inmate in her cell before having to be removed.

“I don’t think she should have had to go through that. I just want women to have the choice of female only incarceration,” she said.



Although the demonstrators achieved a lot of supportive honks from citizens driving by, they were met with a small group of non-violent Antifa-like counter-protesters who arrived together as though on some assignment to oppose the peaceful rally.

“It really harms me and I’m going to take this harm back home,” said one of the counter-protesters who identifies as a trans person.

Unlike the safe prisons for women protesters, who could articulate clear examples for why they were demonstrating — such as how most males who self-ID into women’s prisons are amongst the most violent of offenders and how Indigenous women are more likely to be negatively impacted by their presence in their prison spaces since Indigenous women are disproportionately incarcerated — the counter-protesters holding “hugs not hate” and “Terf’s [Trans Exclusionary Radical Feminists]” are “obsessed with genitals” signs focused on their feelings rather than facts.

“With the men who are transferring in, what really struck me as terrifying is that they seem to be at maximum security level, so the women who are being forced to exist with these men are literally dealing with the most terrifying men that there are in terms of their crimes the level, degree of crime, and that is just too much to ask any women to bare in a space where she can’t get away and has no voice said another of the protests attendees,” explained the woman protesting men pushing their way into women's prisons.

The exact number of males who are incarcerated in women's prisons is unknown because the Canadian Correctional Service (CSC) begets to collect transparent statistics on trans-identifying prisoners and their locations.

According to CaWsbar, an access to information request probing into how many males were transferred into women’s federal institutions between June 2017 and December 3, 2018, was originally responded to with “no records” by the CSC.

Following an appeal to the response, the CSC acknowledged that a total of eight males had been transferred from men’s facilities into women’s during that 18-month time period. Seven out of the eight transferred were violent offenders.