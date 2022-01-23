Calgary city council doubles down on youth sports vaccine passport

By Ezra Levant Fight Vaccine Passports A new civil liberties project — fighting against forced vaccines! Learn More

The science is self-evident: COVID-19 generally has very minor outcomes for youth, particularly healthy youth. Conversely, the adverse impacts of the loss of recreation and socialization are having an often severe and significant negative outcome on the mental and physical wellbeing of minors.

There is no telling just how dramatically this loss of key developmental childhood experiences brought on by overbearing restrictions will affect these youth moving forward.

This concern is precisely why a group of concerned parents and community members have gathered under the banner of ‘Freedom to Play’ to stand up for youth recreation. They believe, given the overwhelming evidence surrounding COVID-19 and youth, that children should simply be allowed to play, without being bogged down in vaccine passports or costly ongoing testing.

Despite Alberta’s Restriction Exemption Program not including minor recreation, with Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw specifically citing youth mental health as a concern, the Calgary city council, under Mayor Jyoti Godek, has doubled down on enforcing their vaccine mandates and passport system even on youth players.

Fortunately, ‘Freedom to Play’ is one of our FightVaccinePassports.com clients, so they are receiving exceptional representation at no cost to them, thanks to your generous donations, as they challenge the City of Calgary’s troubling and unethical policies. Derek From, who is serving as their legal counsel joined me for an update on the latest from the city and the legal progress that has been made.

If you want to support these youth getting back to doing what they love, and if you believe that these kids deserve to live their childhoods unfettered, consider making a tax receipt eligible donation to The Democracy Fund at FightVaccinePassports.com.Your contribution will be used to hire lawyers like Derek who will fight against overstepping politicians and unethical mandates.