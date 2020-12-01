Calgary protesters flout new Alberta COVID restrictions — no social gathering charges laid

Despite the threats from Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi’s government, Premier Jason Kenney’s new COVID restrictions were not used over the weekend to fine and arrest a Calgary-area pastor who feeds the homeless.

On November 26, pastor Artur Pawlawski announced on his Facebook page that the City of Calgary threatened him with fines and arrest should he continue to feed the homeless population outside of City Hall. Despite the warning, Pawlawski said that he would not be dissuaded from helping people in need.

“This is a church that stands for the most vulnerable people and will continue to do that in a time of crisis,” he said in a viral video posted to Facebook.

Rebel News went to observe the Street Church in action on Sunday, and while there was a heavy police presence, there were no fines or arrests made — much to the dismay of many in the mainstream media who were furious with the gatherings outside of City Hall.

Went to the anti-mask protest today. Trump flags, Proud Boys, parents using their children as props. At least three journalists I know were harassed or assaulted here. Police did not enforce anything, nor could they really. #yyc pic.twitter.com/CtSyIPNasP — Tom Ross (@Tommy_Slick) November 28, 2020

After the event, Pawlawski confirmed to us that there were “no arrests and so far no tickets.”

Charging people after events has been something that Calgary's Chief Bylaw Officer Ryan Pleckaitis has threatened, stating that ticketing while the event is taking place is not the way to go.

How exactly government officials are identifying citizens and their whereabouts after a protest is unclear.

