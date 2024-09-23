Calgary protesters rally for second annual '1 Million March 4 Children'

Rebel News LIVE! Calgary Buy tickets to attend Rebel News LIVE! in Calgary, Alberta, emceed by Sheila Gunn Reid. buy tickets

Protesters gathered west of Calgary as part of a nationwide movement to raise awareness about child sexual indoctrination and advocate for parental rights. The demonstration, known as the “1 Million March 4 Children” rally, saw participants raising their voices coast to coast in Canada.

The protest took place at the Highway 1 and Highway 22 Interchange, outside the city, in comparison to last year when we saw the protest take place downtown. It seems as though, this year, the 1 Million March organizers decided to stand alongside the ongoing “Axe the Tax” protest that has been here since all the way back on April 1.

Last year’s demonstration saw around 1,000 protesters, many from different faiths and backgrounds. This year's attendance was lower, with approximately 50 attendees coming out. Calgary’s rainy weather may have also acted as a potential deterrent.

Also different from last year was fewer Muslims coming out to the protest, reflecting a similar occurrence that was seen in Ottawa’s demonstration, which as Rebel reporter Alexa Lavoie mentioned, may be due to the tensions in the Middle East.

Despite this, one of Calgary’s organizers, Mahmoud Mourra, expressed his motivations to put differences aside and come together for common issues.

Demonstrators have frequently stated that they do not oppose any specific group, including the LGBTQ community. Rather, their primary concern has been that schools should keep their focus on academic subjects rather than pushing gender ideologies on children.

