Fact check: Calling Alberta independence 'MAGA nihilism' is easier than addressing why Albertans are angry

Calgary commentator Jen Gerson says the Alberta independence movement is “a kind of religious movement,” driven by “nihilism” and influenced by “broader MAGA” politics.

That’s a convenient way to dismiss hundreds of thousands of Albertans without having to grapple with why so many people have lost faith in Confederation in the first place.

Here’s the reality.

The independence movement didn’t appear because Albertans suddenly woke up one morning and decided to cosplay as Texas Republicans.

It grew after decades of pipeline cancellations, equalization fights, federal overreach into provincial jurisdiction, emissions caps targeting Alberta’s economy, and a political system where Quebec is routinely accommodated while Alberta is told to sit down and pay up.

Even Gerson herself has repeatedly acknowledged Alberta’s legitimate grievances.

In previous writing, she openly admitted Albertans are frustrated by being “condescended to by Eastern pricks,” criticized the federal government’s refusal to meaningfully address Alberta concerns after the 2021 equalization referendum, and acknowledged that failed reform efforts push voters toward “ever-more-radical positions.”

That’s not “MAGA nihilism.” That’s what happens when people conclude constitutional reform inside Canada is politically impossible.

And contrary to Gerson’s framing, Alberta separatism is not some fringe online cult detached from reality.

Jen Gerson: "The momentum here right now is on the side of people who treat the idea of the Republic of Alberta as a kind of religious movement. It's a millenarian movement ... heavily influenced by the kind of nihilism that infects a lot of the broader MAGA movement." pic.twitter.com/kT7e6CNtDL — Scott Robertson (@sarobertson_) May 21, 2026

More than 300,000 signatures were reportedly gathered for the Alberta independence citizen initiative petition, while another 400,000-plus signatures were submitted on a competing “Forever Canada” petition supporting a referendum on remaining in Confederation.

Even Alberta’s legislature committee acknowledged the scale of public engagement around the issue this spring. That’s not a handful of internet cranks.

Ironically, Gerson’s own writing undermines her latest argument.

In a February essay attacking Alberta referendum questions, she warned that symbolic votes with no meaningful federal response would train voters toward “nihilism” because people conclude “the system is so inherently flawed that it can’t be reformed.”

Many Albertans don’t support independence because they hate Canada. They support it because they increasingly believe Canada’s political structure will never treat Alberta fairly.

Dismissing those concerns as “MAGA” may earn applause on Toronto panels and Ottawa podcasts, but it does nothing to address the underlying problem: millions of Albertans feel economically exploited, politically marginalized, and constitutionally ignored.

And if Canada’s commentariat keeps responding to those frustrations with sneering psychoanalysis instead of serious engagement, they shouldn’t be shocked when separatist sentiment keeps growing.