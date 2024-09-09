Canada becoming safe haven for terrorists under Trudeau Liberals

E-transfer (Canada):

Canada, we’re in the middle of an immigration disaster that’s not just expensive, it’s downright dangerous. Terrorism is becoming a key Canadian export.

While our politicians try to distract us with other issues like climate change, we’ve got real threats hiding in plain sight, right here in Canada. And the numbers coming from the U.S. northern border only scratch the surface.

Terrorists flagged by international security agencies have been walking freely in our country before trying to sneak into the U.S. How did we get here?

The Swanton Sector is the stretch of border across Vermont, New York, and New Hampshire, where apprehensions - people stopped trying to enter the US illegally - have spiked. In just 10 months of fiscal year 2024, over 15,000 people were caught trying to cross into the U.S. illegally.

But here’s the kicker: more than 1,100 of those people were known or suspected terrorists. And these terrorists were already in Canada, using our country as a springboard to the U.S.!

How did they get here? That’s the real question.

Let’s take a closer look at Canada’s utterly broken immigration system, which Trudeau invited the whole world to flood.

The truth is, that our government has lost track of over 500,000 undocumented migrants. Half a million people are unaccounted for, right here in Canada. And in many cases, those people include individuals with dangerous intentions—individuals the Trudeau government has failed to keep out.

But it gets even worse. Just this past July, an asylum seeker who was granted Canadian citizenship in 2024 was charged with plotting to kill Jews in Toronto. This wasn’t just a random criminal—this man appeared in an ISIS video in 2015. In 2017, he was denied a visitor’s visa to Canada because of security concerns.

But what does the Trudeau government do? They grant him a visitor’s visa the next year. He then applied for asylum, and just this year, in 2024, he was granted citizenship. And now, this same man has been charged with plotting to carry out a terrorist attack right here in Canada.

This is a complete failure of Canada’s immigration system. A man who appeared in an ISIS propaganda video was not only allowed into the country but given asylum and later, citizenship. And it gets worse—this individual was actively plotting to kill innocent Canadian Jews when he was finally arrested. How did our security services miss this? How did our government allow this dangerous man to stay here?

CPC's Frank Caputo gets security officials to admit that ISIS butcher Ahmed Mostafa Eldidi was refused a visitor visa in 2017.



He claimed asylum at Pearson in 2018, and quickly received a work permit and permanent residency.



Then he became a Canadian citizen in May 2024 and… pic.twitter.com/o0lj9NMDCB — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 28, 2024

Think about this for a second. Canada has lost track of 500,000 undocumented migrants, and at the same time, 1,100 known or suspected terrorists have been apprehended at the U.S. border after freely moving through Canada.

Add to that the fact that we’re giving citizenship to terrorist-linked individuals like the one arrested in Toronto, and it’s crystal clear: our immigration system is a ticking time bomb.

CPC's Larry Brock goes scorched earth on CBSA and CSIS officials at the Public Safety Committee today who have said there were no systemic failures which allowed an ISIS terrorist to become a Canadian citizen after he claimed asylum here.



(Liberal midwit Mark Gerretsen hated… pic.twitter.com/ZBqiI3zvQl — Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) August 28, 2024

While Trudeau and his Liberals grandstand about compassion and open borders, Canadians are left vulnerable. We’re watching our immigration system spiral out of control and the Liberals are scrambling to fix a system they broke before they are punished in the next election, like arsonists showing up with a bucket of water.

Terrorists are exploiting our broken system, and the government seems content to look the other way. How many more terrorists have slipped through the cracks? How many are still here, waiting to strike? The fact that this man was plotting an attack in Toronto should send shockwaves across the country. But where’s the outrage? Where’s the accountability?

We’ve lost control of our borders, allowed dangerous individuals into the country, and failed to protect Canadians. Our reputation as a good neighbour is destroyed. Trudeau has got to go.