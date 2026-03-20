Canada criminalizing faith? Bill C-9 draws concerned crowd in Maple Ridge, BC

Religious freedom has long been considered a protected value in Canada. But what if Bill C-9, the "Combatting Hate Act," removes some of that protection?

That concern is what drove more than 200 Canadians to pack a “Protect Religious Freedom” forum event this past Wednesday at Maple Ridge Community Church.

The event, hosted by Conservative MP Marc Dalton and joined by MP Tamara Jansen, focused primarily on Bill C-9, a proposed law supported by the Liberals and Bloc Québécois which critics say could strip away longstanding protections for Canadians expressing sincerely held religious beliefs.

Dalton didn’t mince words. Attendees heard a speech from Dalton about efforts he’s taken to push back against the bill and why religious freedoms are entrenched in the fabric of the nation.

Jansen also gave a speech to discuss another urgent moral line: the federal government’s plan to expand Medical Assistance in Dying (MAiD) to those suffering solely from mental illness as early as next year. She explained her 'No MAiD for Mental Illness Act,' a bill she's brought forward to repeal the expansion.

Following the event, I spoke directly with Dalton and Jansen about what Canadians can actually do not just to voice concern, but to take action.

Please sign our petition to Protect Religious Freedom! 8,037 signatures Goal: 10,000 signatures Mark Carney’s Liberals, backed by the Bloc Québécois, are moving to strip the religious-belief exemption from Canada’s hate-speech laws, redefining core Christian, Jewish, and other faith teachings as “hate.” This isn’t about safety — it is a deliberate political weapon aimed at silencing people of faith while real extremist demonstrations go unchecked. Bill C-9 won’t stop hate; it will criminalize scripture, and it must be rejected. Sign Now Optional email code

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