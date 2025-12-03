Stop the Liberal–Bloc bill that criminalizes faith!

Mark Carney’s Liberals have struck a backroom deal with the Bloc Québécois to strip the religious-belief exemption out of Canada’s hate-speech laws — the one remaining protection stopping the government from criminalizing ordinary Christian, Jewish and other religious teaching.

They’re doing it through Bill C-9. They are carving out existing hate speech exemptions for people with sincerely held religious beliefs.

Consider what the Liberals think is hate speech. Misgendering. Dead-naming. Orthodox views on sex and gender roles in the family. Thinking life begins at conception.

The Liberals know the unintended consequences. Because those consequences are not unintended. They are doing it deliberately. And they’re doing it to the very people they already treat as political enemies.

This isn’t about “safety.” This isn’t about “hate.” This is about silencing faith. Visit www.ProtectReligiousFreedom.ca to send a message today that religious freedom is a Canadian value.

They incited hatred against us — now they want to silence us

It was this government that amplified an unverified “mass grave” story in Kamloops before a single body was ever found. Their rhetoric poured gasoline on a national firestorm.

The result?

More than 100 churches across Canada were burned or vandalized, many of them Indigenous-built, Indigenous-attended, and central to the communities Ottawa pretends to care about.

And what did the government do? They looked away. They excused it. They enabled it. But now they want to criminalize our prayers.

These are the same politicians who refused to defend our churches while they burned. Today they want to criminalize the beliefs preached inside them. Speak about unborn life? Criminal. Speak about protecting children from cross-sex hormones? Criminal. Speak scripture plainly? Criminal.

They ignored the arson. But they’re outraged by doctrine.

And if you think I am over-reacting, Marc Miller, the Liberal MP who was just reappointed to cabinet as the arbiter of Canadian culture, wants clergy jailed for quoting scripture.

They ignore the real extremists and prosecute the church ladies

Every week in Montréal, Hamas-aligned radicals swarm the steps of the cathedral, chanting, waving terror symbols, blocking parishioners, turning a house of worship into a stage for intimidation.

Police stand back. Politicians shrug. Ottawa yawns. But who does the Liberal–Bloc coalition identify as the “real threat”?

The Knights of Columbus and their playground building efforts. And the Catholic Women’s League, those bake-sale-running, funeral-lunch-serving “criminal masterminds.”

Instead of dealing with the mobs screaming outside cathedrals, the government is criminalizing the people inside them: the volunteers who run coat drives, raise money for wheelchairs, pray the rosary, and care for the vulnerable.

Their “crime” is simple: They believe unborn children deserve life. They believe kids shouldn’t be put on cross-sex hormones. They believe what their faith teaches. The terrorists block the cathedral. The government prosecutes the congregation.

The problem isn't the local Christmas parade. It's the weekly genocidal hate marches from Hamas supporters on the streets of Canadian cities. What's causing this is the Liberals' policy of mass migration of cultural misfits. But addressing that isn't politically expedient. In fact, keeping it rolling is key to the Liberals' foreign and domestic policy.

The Criminal Code already covers violence and genocide

Let’s be honest: if the Liberals were truly interested in stopping violence or genocide, they could do it today. The Criminal Code already gives them that power. Sections 319(1), 319(2), and 319(7) spell it out plainly.

So what is this really about? It’s about creating a political weapon.

And with this government’s track record, that weapon will be aimed squarely at the very communities they claim to “protect”: Christians, Jews, parents and anyone guilty of the ultimate heresy in Ottawa: believing there is a higher moral authority than the government.

This reckless assault on freedom won’t be used against real extremists. It will be used to silence the faithful.

This government locked up our pastors and they will do it again

Never forget: during COVID, this same political establishment jailed pastors for the “crime” of holding worship services.

Pastor Artur Pawlowski

Pastor James Coates

Pastor Tim Stephens

Pastor Tobias Tissen

Pastor Phil Hutchings

And others

Dragged from pulpits. Handcuffed on highways. Thrown into solitary confinement. They padlocked churches. They surveilled congregations. They turned worship into a prosecutable act.

If they were willing to imprison pastors for preaching, what do you think they’ll do with new Criminal Code powers aimed explicitly at “religiously motivated” speech?

They’ve done it before. They’ll do it again.

A targeted attack on Christians and Jews

If Ottawa cared about antisemitism, they’d shut down the weekly extremist rallies threatening Jewish communities. If they cared about safety, they wouldn’t let terror sympathizers occupy the doorways of cathedrals in Montréal. If they cared about hate crimes, they’d condemn the burning of more than 100 churches rather than tiptoe around it.

They could deal with the mass importation of extremists.

But instead of punishing extremists, they’re punishing:

Christians who oppose sterilizing children with cross-sex hormones

Jews who teach scripture plainly

Parents who refuse government ideology

Faith leaders who preach the tenets of their religion

This bill won’t stop hate. It will criminalize scripture.

You can already be dragged into court over pronouns

Here’s what Ottawa doesn’t want anyone to connect:

Gender identity is already protected under the Human Rights Code.

That means right now — today — your religious belief or conscience can land you before a tribunal if you:

refuse to use invented pronouns

state biological reality

decline to affirm gender ideology

You can be fined, sanctioned, investigated, punished.

Now the Liberals and Bloc want to strip the only Criminal Code protection that shields Christians and Jews when their faith conflicts with government ideology.

If you won’t lie, if you won’t comply, if you won’t deny reality — they’ll criminalize you.

Enough. This must be stopped.

This is the most aggressive assault on religious freedom in modern Canadian history.

Bill C-9 is not a hate-speech bill. It is a power-seizing bill. It is a faith-targeting bill. It is a censorship bill. And it must be defeated.

If you value free speech, free worship, free thought — now is the time to speak.