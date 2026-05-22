Canada is at a breaking point — we need remigration now!

Canada has a migration problem. We need to fix it — fast.

Canada’s population now stands at almost 41 million people. A decade ago, it was about 36 million. And no, that growth was not caused by a baby boom. Mass migration is driving the increase, including permanent immigration, illegal immigration, temporary foreign workers and international students.

There have been serious unintended consequences. Canada’s long-standing assumption was that newcomers would come here, pursue the Canadian dream, make use of the opportunities Canada provides, and in return respect our laws, our values and our way of life.

That assumption has failed.

In recent years, Canadians have seen disturbing examples of people bringing foreign conflicts, extremist politics and old hatreds into our streets. After the Hamas terrorist attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023, demonstrations began in Canada almost immediately. Too many of them were not about condemning the slaughter of innocent people, but about excusing or celebrating it.

Since then, Jewish communities in Canada have faced assaults, threats, vandalism, intimidation, hate marches and open displays of antisemitism. And too often, authorities and law enforcement have shrugged their shoulders.

Meanwhile, barely a month goes by without demonstrations by temporary foreign workers or international students demanding to stay in Canada permanently. But “temporary” is supposed to mean temporary. A temporary foreign worker is a guest who must leave when it is time to do so. An international student is here for an education, not an automatic pathway to permanent residency and citizenship.

Canada’s official multiculturalism policy began in 1971, when Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau announced it in the House of Commons. The idea was that newcomers could keep their cultures while participating fully in Canadian society. But there was always an unspoken deal: you can come to Canada, pursue opportunity and build a better life — but you must obey the law, respect Canadian values and not import foreign hatred or violence into this country.

That deal has been broken.

At the same time, Canada is facing a youth unemployment crisis. Young Canadians are struggling to find part-time jobs, summer jobs and entry-level work. The national youth unemployment rate is alarmingly high, and many Canadian students are being pushed out of opportunities they once relied on.

By every major economic benchmark — unemployment, cost of living, food bank usage and homelessness — shows that Canadians are under pressure. So the question must be asked: how do we win the war on poverty by importing more poverty?

The political class continues to double down on mass migration. But Canada must put country before party, citizens before cheap labour, and Canadian values before political games.

The time has come to say enough is enough. This trend must be reversed.

If you are a temporary foreign worker, then you are temporary. If you are an international student, you are here for an education, not guaranteed permanent residency. And if you are applying for citizenship while embracing terrorism or rejecting Canadian values, then Canada should have the right to say no.

Do you agree?

Sign the petition today at RemigrationNow.ca and take a stand for Canada, Canadian workers and Canadian values.