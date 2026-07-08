Alberta Fact Check: Nationalizing pipelines doesn’t harm the Alberta independence movement
The hurdles placed in front of Alberta's energy industry by the federal government only strengthen the province's case for independence.
Calgary Herald columnist Rob Breakenridge penned a column entitled “Pipeline project brings bad news for separatists, good news for Canada.”
Arguably, Mark Carney and Danielle Smith’s pipeline proposal will be good news for Canada. The nationalization of yet another major piece of Western Canadian energy infrastructure is definitely not bad news for those campaigning for Alberta independence.
In proving that the only way to get major energy development is to offer massive concessions to federal government demands while ceding ownership of the infrastructure to the state, the rotten deal conceived by the prime minister and premier only strengthens the case for Alberta’s independence.
Alberta has a resource the world wants, and Canada has a constitution that’s supposed to facilitate moving resources across the provinces to get them to market. A province shouldn’t have to grovel, negotiate and offer concessions to do within the federation what should come naturally. Pipeline approval and facilitation from the federal government should be the default setting. Not a carrot to be dangled on a stick in front of the province.
Premier Danielle Smith has desperately been trying to find a private proponent to back a new pipeline to the West Coast. Despite her efforts, the best she could find was Pembina Pipelines, which agreed to take on a token role in an advisory capacity for a 10% stake in the proposed line. The other 90% of the pipeline will be owned by the state. The deal is an insult to free-market-supporting Albertans.
In a recent interview with Jasmin Laine, Premier Smith said, “I certainly wouldn't look at having to build another pipeline with government money as being a success. It would be... a failure of the exercise.”
Premier Smith is correct. The proposed pipeline is a failure of the exercise and only fortifies the primary point made by independence advocates that Canada is broken.
The nationalized pipeline may be bad news for taxpayers in general, but it's a boon for independence campaigners demonstrating the futility of trying to operate within the confines of the federation.
Cory Morgan
Cory Morgan is an Alberta-based columnist, political commentator, and longtime advocate for Western Canadian independence. He is the author of the recently updated book The Sovereigntist’s Handbook, a grassroots guide for independence supporters and political activists.http://sovereigntistshandbook.com/
COMMENTS
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Bernhard Jatzeck commented 2026-07-08 14:14:42 -0400 FlagPipeline debates are nothing new. Look up what happened during the Pipeline Debate during the mid-1950s. It was during those proceedings that closure was invoked for the first time in the House of Commons and the whole affair contributed to Louis St.-Laurent being turfed as PM.
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Matthew Beatty commented 2026-07-08 12:44:33 -0400Daniel Smith should not make any agreement with pipelines until next year.
What’s on the table is not worth the purchase, far too many variables down stream.
Meaning a host of problems that can and likely will stall and compromise the pipelines moving forward.
Truth is Alberta separation threats have brought considerations from Ottawa, but it lacks any credibility.
This is for Optics only, don’t be fooled, it’s just only of the many ways Ottawa wants to control and take over Albertas , position of realistic gains in resource management.
We are better off, agreeing to nothing and see if the offer improves.
Oddly, separation has brought out some two face opponents to the negotiations namely Mr.Ford and the ridiculous requirements of Mark Carney.
Since the majority of Albertas oil is USA bound I would hesitate in any inter provincial route, we haven’t seen or heard what other stakeholders have said on this, namely the USA. It maybe a viable option to negotiate in that area.
Yes , some of you may disagree, but the option not looked into would be foolish and extremely unwise.
The more information you have gives way to sound decisions. That’s hard to speak against.
I think we should take our time and look at all options which would clearly giving us ,,,better opportunities.
There are just to many issues with how , the federal government is being operated, and the total lack of fiscal management. What other conclusion can you assume.
I want the best for Alberta and Canada, but there are so many current situations are out of control, and not even attempting to rectify any of them.
Poor leadership, is totally the blame.