Canada looking to 'explore' coordinated G7 response to overseas Chinese police stations: report

The Canadian Press / Sean Kilpatrick

Canada is looking to explore a response to overseas Chinese police stations with its G7 allies, according to a new report from Bloomberg.

“Ottawa is expected to share its findings with the G-7 in the coming weeks and wants to explore a coordinated response,” the outlet reports. One source said the United Kingdom was “eager” to coordinate a response alongside Canada and other G7 nations.

The RCMP is investigating the presence of two alleged Chinese police stations in Quebec.



Another source noted how the response to the Chinese Communist Party police bureaus could be complicated, given the varying legal structures among the countries in the G7.

“Foreign interference of any kind is plainly unacceptable,” Jean-Sebastien Comeau, a spokesperson for Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, said to Bloomberg in a statement. “As there are ongoing investigations related to foreign interference in Canada, we will not provide further comment.”

The overseas bureaus were first brought to light by Spain-based human-rights group Safeguard Defenders in 2022. Rebel News has investigated some of the alleged locations of Chinese police stations in Canada, which are accused of monitoring and pressuring dissidents.

The Chinese government, meanwhile, insists the centres are run by volunteers, not police officers, and that they are set up to help Chinese citizens renew documents and provide other services.

“China strictly follows the principle of non-interference in other countries’ internal affairs,” the Chinese embassy told Bloomberg. “China strictly abides by international law and respects all countries’ judicial sovereignty.”

American authorities charged two individuals with attempting to “monitor and intimidate dissidents and those critical” of the government in Beijing. The RCMP has confirmed it is currently investigating the sites in Canada, though federal police have offered few other comments.

An interim report published by the Foreign Interference Commission found China attempted to interfere in Canada's 2019 and 2021 federal elections but did not affect the overall result.