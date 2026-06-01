Canada needs more open debates following Alberta independence face off

Alberta independence was in the spotlight as supporter Keith Wilson, a lawyer most prominent for representing the Freedom Convoy, squared off with former premier Jason Kenney in a debate last week.

Hosted by the Aristotle Foundation for Public Policy, Wilson and Kenney each made their pitch on why Alberta should leave or remain within Confederation at the Grand Theatre in Calgary.

Mark Milke, president of the Aristotle Foundation, joined The Ezra Levant Show in the aftermath to explain what motivated him to host the discussion and what steps Prime Minister Mark Carney could take to tamp down separatist sentiments.

“We wanted a debate because you don't get anywhere in this country if you don't have open debates,” Mark told Ezra. “Too many people shy away from open debates; too many politicians like to restrict open debates.”

Without discussing the issues out loud, “you're not going to settle anything,” he added.

A recent court decision to block the Stay Free Alberta petition was “nonsensical,” the Aristotle Foundation president said, citing Switzerland as a country that routinely holds referendums on numerous topics without issue.

Weighing in on Carney's comments that a strong Canada would “make America great again” during a recent U.S. visit, Mark said it was impossible for the PM to ignore Canada's business connections to the U.S.

“I think perhaps the prime minister has recognized that despite the rhetoric,” it's unlikely Canada would be able to replace “any big chunk” of trade with Europe or Asia.

“Our biggest export is energy, and that's probably something we can get to Europe and Asia, but Mark Carney's party has been a problem on that for some years,” he said, noting the Liberal leader “seemed to be turning a corner but not quick enough.”