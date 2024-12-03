Canada’s climate ambassador criticized for frequent air travel
The 'ambassador for climate change' was questioned about her significant carbon footprint and use of planes instead of trains for domestic trips during a Commons environment committee meeting.
Catherine Stewart was pressed for her extensive air travel and $254,089 in travel expenses over two years. Stewart, who resides in Bern, Switzerland, with her husband, defended her frequent flights, arguing they are necessary for her role representing Canada internationally.
"You're appearing before this Standing Committee virtually, and that's a very good thing.
“When I am invited to be somewhere, I look at all the options,” Stewart told the Commons environment committee. “Sometimes it makes more sense. It’s faster, air travel, as you know, than train.”
Access to Information records show Stewart regularly opted for air travel over train services and stayed in luxury hotels, including Amsterdam’s $551-per-night Manor Hotel and Berlin’s Ritz-Carlton at $422 a night.
Conservative MP Gérard Deltell questioned the environmental impact of Stewart’s travel, highlighting her visits to five continents and reliance on flights for short domestic trips. “Taking planes rather than trains, flying abroad when meetings can be virtual—is that government policy?” he asked. Stewart did not respond.
Liberal MPs dismissed the criticism as irrelevant. “We should address larger policy issues,” said MP Leah Taylor Roy.
