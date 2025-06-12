Canada takes in record number of asylum seekers

Soaring to fourth among global asylum destinations, Canada’s ranking was unveiled in a recent United Nations Refugee Agency report.

Tamara Ugolini
  June 12, 2025

 

The Canadian Press / Justin Tang (left)

Canada has vaulted to the fourth-largest recipient of asylum seekers worldwide, with a staggering 174,000 new refugee claims recorded in 2024, according to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR). This record-breaking influx, which pushed Canada up one spot globally, signals a critical juncture for the nation’s immigration policies and its capacity to sustain such volumes.

The UNHCR data paints a stark picture: Canada welcomed over 800,000 newcomers in the first four months of 2025 alone, including 132,100 permanent residents, 194,000 study permits, and 491,400 work permits. While Canada’s humanitarian legacy has historically been admirable, this surge is straining housing, health care, and social services, leaving many Canadians questioning the government’s strategy.

Prime Minister Mark Carney’s administration, despite pledging “sustainable levels” of immigration, has yet to slow the pace. The Liberal campaign promised to cap temporary workers and international students at 5% of the population and permanent residents at 1% by 2027, equating to two million and 400,000, respectively, based on Canada’s 40 million population. Yet, the numbers keep climbing, and the public’s patience is wearing thin.

Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel Garner didn’t hold back, stating on social media that “fraud, abuse, and massive backlogs” plague the system, driven by “unchecked inflow” and undocumented individuals. She called for an immediate and significant reduction in immigration levels to restore order.

As the Liberals’ unchecked immigration policies persist, the rising tide of immigrants departing, citing struggles to merely survive, showcases the profound consequences of the current trajectory.

Can Canada maintain its welcoming identity without sacrificing its own foundation? The answer lies in bold, pragmatic leadership that listens to the concerns of everyday citizens, instead of kowtowing to global pressures or political agendas.

Tamara Ugolini

Senior Editor

Tamara Ugolini is an informed choice advocate turned journalist whose journey into motherhood sparked her passion for parental rights and the importance of true informed consent. She critically examines the shortcomings of "Big Policy" and its impact on individuals, while challenging mainstream narratives to empower others in their decision-making.

